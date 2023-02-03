Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park PD Releases Video of Officers’ Shooting of Double Amputee
Huntington Park police released video Monday of the fatal shooting by officers of a double amputee who was suspected in an earlier stabbing and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The Jan. 26 shooting of Anthony Lowe, whose legs were both amputated and who used a wheelchair, has led to...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Investigate Two Shootings within Two Hours
Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
LAPD officers catch shooting suspect following high-speed pursuit
Los Angeles police officers were in pursuit of a shooting suspect that began in the Rampart area of Los Angeles.The pursuit moved into Hyde Park near Centinela, then into Inglewood. The suspect was driving a silver late-model sedan. Speeds reached 90 mph in residential areas as the suspect ran several red lights and took multiple turns to try to evade pursuing officers. The suspect drove through several parking lots. Officers were managing to keep close to the vehicle.The driver bailed out on foot near Century Blvd. and the 405 Freeway after driving onto a grassy embankment. Six officers chased the suspect onto a frontage road off the 405 Freeway and tackled the person. The suspect was taken into custody.The pursuit began at about noon.
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused In Fatal Desert Hot Springs Collision Pleads Not Guilty
A 25-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence in a Desert Hot Springs crash that killed a motorcyclist pleaded not guilty to DUI gross vehicular manslaughter Monday, according to court records. Mia Janae Perry of Rialto was arrested Oct. 21, 2021, after the late-night collision, according to the Desert...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event
A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last week following a Corona...
foxla.com
Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit is underway in South Los Angeles. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills. By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
3 killed, 1 hospitalized after Lynwood crash involving driver fleeing from police
Three people were killed and another hospitalized after a crash involving a driver who was fleeing from police, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Three Killed, At Least One Injured at Multi-Vehicle Crash in Lynwood
Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when a police officer saw...
Gas station worker found shot in Rancho Cucamonga; investigation ongoing
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Rancho Cucamonga late Friday evening. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, a customer walked into a 76 gas station in the 10000 block of Arrow Route just before 9:15 p.m., when they found the store's clerk suffering from a gunshot wound.The clerk was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, Rancho Cucamonga police said. Deputies reported that they had not taken any suspects into custody connected to the incident.
2urbangirls.com
Woman found shot to death inside parked car in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A second woman has been found dead in downtown Los Angeles early this morning, according to authorities. Authorities responded to a call of a deceased woman in a car at about 4:10 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the 500 block of 6th Street, west of Wall...
mynewsla.com
Female Motorist, 90, Killed in Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A 90-year-old woman behind the wheel of a speeding Lincoln Continental was killed in a crash in Long Beach as her car sped through a parking lot where it hit four other vehicles and two pedestrians, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the area...
foxla.com
3 dead, 1 injured after police chase ends in crash in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. - Three people were killed, and one person was injured after a police chase ended in a crash in the Lynwood area Sunday morning. It started in South Gate before 2 a.m. Sunday. South Gate Police said an officer was in pursuit of two suspects they said were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. Shortly after the officer called off the chase because of high speeds, the car crashed near State Street and Tweedy Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
2urbangirls.com
Three killed in multi-vehicle crash near LA
LYNWOOD, Calif. – Three people were killed and at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Lynwood. Dozens of people gathered at the crash site to hold a vigil and mourn the deaths of three people, ABC7 reported. The drama began in South Gate when...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Gun at Kids Soccer Tournament
A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according...
