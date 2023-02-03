Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Wanted to Prove the Shelter was Fine For Migrants By Doing ThisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
therealdeal.com
Tamir Shemesh joins Nest Seekers after Serhant exit
Tamir Shemesh, one of Manhattan’s top-producing brokers, is joining Nest Seekers International. The move comes less than a week after Shemesh was terminated from Serhant for unclear reasons. Nest Seekers said in a statement Monday Shemesh “left Serhant to join Nest Seekers.”. CEO Eddie Shapiro said Shemesh was...
therealdeal.com
Breakups, layoffs and walkaways: No love in real estate last week
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, but love isn’t in the hearts of some real estate players. Instead of love letters or flowers, it was pink slips and legal documents making their rounds. Facing the impact of remote work and rising interest rates (of which there was another one...
fox5ny.com
NYC to end mandatory vaccinations for city workers
NEW YORK - New York City will make COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees optional starting next week. The mayor says that 96 percent of city workers are fully vaccinated and the shots no longer need to be mandatory for workers or new hires effective Feb. 10, 2023. The Board of Health needs to sign off on the plan but Mayor Eric Adams expects that to happen on Feb. 9, 2023.
New York City is getting 2 new beaches. One opens this summer
Is the Hudson River water clean enough for a beach? When is the Williamsburg, Brooklyn beach coming?
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
therealdeal.com
Pearlmark’s Tower 56 starts forced selling for Manhattan offices
The other shoe is about to drop for New York’s nervous office owners. With the mortgage due on its Tower 56 building in the Plaza District, Pearlmark Real Estate is negotiating a deal to sell the property at a price that will just about cover its debt, sources told The Real Deal. The Blackstone Group holds the mortgage on the 1980s-era tower and has been working with Pearlmark to allow for an orderly sale.
bkreader.com
New Report Finds One-Fifth of BK’s Aging Population Lives in Poverty
Brooklyn now has more residents older than 65 than the entire population of any other city in the state. And more than one-in-five are living in poverty, according to a new report from The Center for an Urban Future. In the past 10 years, the number of Brooklyn residents over...
rew-online.com
The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate
Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
A Gilded Age mansion owned by Mexico's richest man is on the market for $80 million for the 2nd time — take a look at the historic NYC home
Carlos Slim, who was once the world's richest man, previously tried to sell his 20,000-square-foot Fifth Avenue mansion in 2015.
Newark is transforming more shipping containers into homes for homeless people
Newark Hope Village is a community where the city has converted shipping containers to homes for 19 people. Newark and other cities are getting creative on their solutions to homelessness. [ more › ]
City, developer update timeline for much-delayed Staten Island high-rise
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the better part of a decade, North Shore residents have anticipated a revitalization. Promised a pier renovation, an ample supply of affordable housing and plenty of mixed-use retail space, those living near the St. George waterfront have watched and waited as construction fences were installed, concrete was poured and the steel erected -- only to endure a years-long lull.
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC
Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
therealdeal.com
Shuttered East Side Marriott sold at $100M+ haircut
Hawkins Way Capital’s purchase of a shuttered Marriott on Manhattan’s East Side came at a heavy discount from what the property last sold for, newly filed city records reveal. In a deal first reported last week, the Beverly Hills-based firm teamed with Värde Partners to acquire the former...
Snowstorm could hit New York City
A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he stayed overnight at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal alongside hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers last night. Adams posted parts of his visit with the migrants at the facility to Twitter, including a video of him playing a video game with one of the men staying there.
fox5ny.com
Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses
NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
Comments / 2