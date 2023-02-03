ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Tamir Shemesh joins Nest Seekers after Serhant exit

Tamir Shemesh, one of Manhattan’s top-producing brokers, is joining Nest Seekers International. The move comes less than a week after Shemesh was terminated from Serhant for unclear reasons. Nest Seekers said in a statement Monday Shemesh “left Serhant to join Nest Seekers.”. CEO Eddie Shapiro said Shemesh was...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC to end mandatory vaccinations for city workers

NEW YORK - New York City will make COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees optional starting next week. The mayor says that 96 percent of city workers are fully vaccinated and the shots no longer need to be mandatory for workers or new hires effective Feb. 10, 2023. The Board of Health needs to sign off on the plan but Mayor Eric Adams expects that to happen on Feb. 9, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Pearlmark’s Tower 56 starts forced selling for Manhattan offices

The other shoe is about to drop for New York’s nervous office owners. With the mortgage due on its Tower 56 building in the Plaza District, Pearlmark Real Estate is negotiating a deal to sell the property at a price that will just about cover its debt, sources told The Real Deal. The Blackstone Group holds the mortgage on the 1980s-era tower and has been working with Pearlmark to allow for an orderly sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

The “New” New York Proposal and What It Could Mean for Commercial Real Estate

Last December, a panel of New York Ciity and State advisors led by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams published the “New” New York Panel for New York City: Making New York Work for Everyone. In what they deemed a new era of collaboration between city and state, the ambitious proposal sets forth three major goals, which are comprised of 40 detailed initiatives:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

City, developer update timeline for much-delayed Staten Island high-rise

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the better part of a decade, North Shore residents have anticipated a revitalization. Promised a pier renovation, an ample supply of affordable housing and plenty of mixed-use retail space, those living near the St. George waterfront have watched and waited as construction fences were installed, concrete was poured and the steel erected -- only to endure a years-long lull.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYC

Tipping Grows 'Out of Control' in NYCPhoto by(@emyerson/iStock. The United States is one of the only places in the world where tipping is customary. Tipping is a term used for over-paying on a bill to ‘thank’ the person, or people providing a service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

$18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK – A jackpot-winning ticket worth $18.4 million was sold in Manhattan for the February 1st New York LOTTO drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Soler Brothers Deli & Grocery on First Avenue in Manhattan. The winning numbers for the February 1 New York LOTTO drawing are 2, 4, 6, 16, 23, 32, and Bonus Number 39. The post $18.4 Million NY LOTTO Winning Ticket Sold in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Shuttered East Side Marriott sold at $100M+ haircut

Hawkins Way Capital’s purchase of a shuttered Marriott on Manhattan’s East Side came at a heavy discount from what the property last sold for, newly filed city records reveal. In a deal first reported last week, the Beverly Hills-based firm teamed with Värde Partners to acquire the former...
MANHATTAN, NY
USA Diario

Snowstorm could hit New York City

A snowstorm could hit New York soon, despite the lack of snow in the city so far. Historical weather records show that the worst snowstorms have hit the city in late February and March. So recalls the U.S. National Weather Service, and the AccuWeather system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he stayed overnight at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal alongside hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers last night. Adams posted parts of his visit with the migrants at the facility to Twitter, including a video of him playing a video game with one of the men staying there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Fare evasion spiking on MTA buses

NEW YORK - Fare evasion is spiking on New York City buses, and with the MTA facing a financial crisis, people not paying for a ride every day could end up having a major impact. A FOX 5 NY camera crew took a ride on a bus in the Bronx...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy