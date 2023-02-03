Former Pirate Cole Tucker and star Vanessa Hudgens engaged

Former Pirates player Cole Tucker is reportedly engaged to her longtime girlfriend, singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Rising to fame in the “High School Musical” films, Hudgens has been dating Tucker since 2020.

TMZ reports it’s unknown when the couple got engaged but a source tells them it was toward the end of 2022.

Their relationship has been public since they began dating and both have shown their love for each other on social media frequently.

Hudgens has been a big supporter of Tucker on the field, attending games at the Major League level and in the minors.

Taken by the Pirates in the first round of the 2014 draft, Tucker struggled to stay in Pittsburgh batting .211 his first year with the club in 2019, playing in 56 games.

He began the shortened 2020 season in the outfield and batted .220 in 37 games. In 2021, Tucker batted .222 in 43 games and in only 18 games last season Tucker hit .175 before he was designated for assignment at the end of May.

He was then claimed by the Arizona Diamondbacks where he spend the rest of the year in their minor league system. He also dealt with injury.

At the end of the season, Tucker elected free agency and was claimed by the Colorado Rockies.