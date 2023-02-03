ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

wilmingtonde.gov

Wilmington Releases Disparity Study; Mayor and Council Requested an Examination in Order To Improve City’s Procurement Process

The report addresses the fairness, accessibility, and inclusiveness of the City government’s system for obtaining or purchasing goods and services as well as professional and non-professional services. The City of Wilmington today released a report that examined the fairness, accessibility, and inclusiveness of the City government’s system for obtaining...
WILMINGTON, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

Clifford Brown Year-Round: “How Do You Sing Love?”

The annual concert series kicks off Friday at the Christina Cultural Arts Center. Cityfest, Inc.’s year-round concert series honoring Wilmington’s own Clifford Brown kicks off its 2023 season with a night of love songs – “How Do You Sing Love?” – this Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Christina Cultural Arts Center, 705 North Market Street. The show will feature performances by Sug Daniels, Stacey Harcum, Jea Street, Jr., Eriah Love, Calli Graver, Ash Phillips, Martin Hargrove, and Samantha Rise. Accompanying the performers will be the Clifford Brown House Band led by Musical Director Gerald Chavis and featuring Jeff Knoettner on piano, Richard Hill on bass, percussionist Leon Jordan, Sr., Gerald Chavis on trumpet, and Bill Murray, Jr. on Saxophone/Flute. Tickets, which are available at buytickets.at/cityfest are $15 for general admission, $10 for children ages 18 and under and seniors 65 and over.
WILMINGTON, DE

