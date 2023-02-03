The annual concert series kicks off Friday at the Christina Cultural Arts Center. Cityfest, Inc.’s year-round concert series honoring Wilmington’s own Clifford Brown kicks off its 2023 season with a night of love songs – “How Do You Sing Love?” – this Friday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Christina Cultural Arts Center, 705 North Market Street. The show will feature performances by Sug Daniels, Stacey Harcum, Jea Street, Jr., Eriah Love, Calli Graver, Ash Phillips, Martin Hargrove, and Samantha Rise. Accompanying the performers will be the Clifford Brown House Band led by Musical Director Gerald Chavis and featuring Jeff Knoettner on piano, Richard Hill on bass, percussionist Leon Jordan, Sr., Gerald Chavis on trumpet, and Bill Murray, Jr. on Saxophone/Flute. Tickets, which are available at buytickets.at/cityfest are $15 for general admission, $10 for children ages 18 and under and seniors 65 and over.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO