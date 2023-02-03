Will Kirby Smart reach in to the book of Saban if Todd Monken Leaves UGA?

As Kirby Smart will soon find out, championship programs often breed championship coaches... for other teams. UGA Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken just interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens for the second time, and his departure seems inevitable. What will Kirby Smart do? Will the position shift to Mike Bobo, who recently joined the program? Will someone new emerge as the frontrunner?

One thing can be for sure, this is something that Kirby Smart will have to get used to. If there's one person that has mastered the art of developing and replacing coaches, it's the man that Smart spent eight years coaching for: Nick Saban.