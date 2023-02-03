Mavs' Luka Doncic undergoes MRI on heel, out vs. Warriors

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic underwent an MRI on Friday after he suffered a "heel contusion" in the team's 111-106 win over the Pelicans on Thursday night, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports .

While the Mavs believe the injury is "not severe," Doncic will not fly with the team to San Francisco on Friday and will miss Saturday night's nationally televised road contest against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Coach Jason Kidd didn't rule out the possibility that Doncic could rejoin the team at some point during their critical five-game road trip out west.

The road trip includes stops against teams Dallas is fighting with for playoff positioning in the Western Conference. After a matchup against the defending champs, the Mavs will head to Utah to face the Jazz, and then they'll head to southern California to take on the Clippers before wrapping up the trip with a back-to-back against the rising Sacramento Kings.

While the Mavericks will be without one of their top players for at least the start of their road trip, they could be getting another back at some point during the West Coast swing, as Christian Wood was seen taking part in a five-on-five scrimmage after Friday's practice.

In video footage captured at Friday's practice by Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Wood was seen competing without any protection on his left hand.

Wood, who has missed the last seven games due to a broken thumb, told Caplan that "it's unlikely" he plays against the Warriors , but he may return on Monday against the Jazz.