H-E-B Takes Grocery Shopping to New Heights with Austin Store OpeningAsh JurbergAustin, TX
By February 12, Austin Energy anticipates powering back on for "almost all" of its customers.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Following the ice storm, the Central Texas Food Bank starts distributing emergency food.Sherif AbdelazizTexas State
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Suspend US Dollar Bank Transfers This Week
Crypto exchange Binance is temporarily suspending U.S. dollar bank transfers starting on Wednesday, the company confirmed to CoinDesk on Monday. "We are temporarily suspending USD bank transfers as of February 8th," a Binance spokesperson...
CoinDesk
FTX Being Advised by Cybersecurity Firm Sygnia on Hack Inquiry, CEO Ray Says
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX is being advised by cybersecurity companySygnia after FTX apparently underwent a massive hack in November, its new chief executive, John J. Ray III, told a Delaware bankruptcy court on Monday.
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Lender Genesis and Parent DCG Reach Initial Agreement With Main Creditors: Source
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its bankrupt Genesis subsidiaries reached an in-principle agreement on terms of a restructuring plan with a group of the firm's main creditors, according to a person familiar with the situation.
CoinDesk
a16z Rejects Proposal to Deploy Uniswap v3 to BNB Chain; Visa's Reported Crypto Plans
"The Hash" hosts discuss today's top stories, including venture capital fund Andreessen Horowitz, also known as a16z, using all 15 million of its UNI tokens to vote against a proposal that would deploy Uniswap version 3 to BNB Chain on behalf of the Uniswap Community. Plus, Cuy Sheffield, head of the crypto at payments giant Visa, shares some interesting developments at the StarkWare Sessions 2023 event in Tel Aviv.
CoinDesk
DCG Creditor Pact Revealed With Plan to Sell Genesis Trading Unit as Part of Bankruptcy
Digital Currency Group (DCG) intends to sell its subsidiary Genesis' crypto trading business as well as its lending arm, which is restructuring through bankruptcy, a Genesis attorney said Monday as the company revealeda pact with creditors.
CoinDesk
The Rise of Crypto's Brand of Regenerative Finance
When society broke down, the people stepped up. This is what Manuel Alzuru observed in 2020, during the depths of Covid, when he moved to Barcelona. He had just caught Covid. "And there was no help," Alzuru says now. "All of the hospitals and clinics had completely collapsed."
CoinDesk
Independent FTX Examiner Could Cost Crypto Exchange $100M, Court Told
Bankruptcy court Judge John Dorsey declined to rule definitively on whether to appoint an independent examiner into the FTX bankruptcy case. The U.S. government argued that statute called for the judge to demand such an examination while FTX said a probe would represent a costly duplication.
CoinDesk
Bernstein: Ethereum Activity Has Picked Up, With Shanghai Upgrade the Next Big Catalyst
Ethereum has witnessed much healthier on-chain activity recently, with improved interest innon-fungible-tokens (NFT) led by the launch of a mini-game by Yuga Labs, Bernstein said in a research report Monday. Daily fees on the...
CoinDesk
Decentralized Lending Protocol Clearpool to Start Institutional Borrowing Platform
Clearpool, a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol, will launch its noncustodial institutional borrowing platform Clearpool Prime in the first quarter of this year, according to a Monday blog post outlining plans for 2023. Institutional...
CoinDesk
UK Financial Regulator Warns Crypto Firms of Jail Time for Unauthorized Ads
U.K. crypto companies were urged on Monday to prepare for new restrictions on financial promotions, with theFinancial Conduct Authority warning that breaches can lead to a prison term of up to two years. While...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Crypto Is Flat Before Fed Chair Speech; Japan's SBI Building a Metamask Competitor for Yen-Denominated NFT Trading
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: What's next for crypto prices? Traders are waiting for a speech by Fed chair Jay Powell before they make their next moves. In Japan, one digital assets company wants to build the market for NFT trading in Yen.
CoinDesk
Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets
Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
CoinDesk
Indexing Protocol The Graph’s GRT Token Soars Back Past $1B Market Cap
Indexing protocolThe Graph's GRT token surpassed a $1 billion market capitalization again on Sunday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The spike reflects the platform's significant ecosystem growth in 2022, particularly during the fourth quarter.
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Crypto Long Positions Surging Among Asset Managers
Asset managers are adding to historically high long positions in bitcoin, the most recent Commitment of Traders (COT) report shows. The report underscores investors' surging confidence in crypto markets that has sent the price...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $23K as Investors Weigh Their Next Steps
Bitcoin dipped for afifth consecutive day Monday before regaining ground later in the day to trade near $23,000. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently down about a half a percentage point over...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Not Ready to Soar as Investors Await Fed Chair Speech, More Earnings
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin dipped below $23K earlier in the weekend and flattened on Sunday as investors await the next utterances from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Insights: If...
CoinDesk
StarkWare Partnering With Chainlink for StarkNet Growth
StarkWare, a creator of layer 2 blockchain scaling systems, said it will partner with blockchain data provider Chainlink Labs to help accelerate app development and general growth for the StarkNet ecosystem. StarkWare is one of the more highly valued scalability entities, having reached an $8 billion valuation during a funding round last year.
CoinDesk
South Korea Issues Guidelines for Regulating Security Tokens as Legislation Looms
South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) on Mondaypublished guidelines on which blockchain-based iterations of traditional securities, known as security tokens, will qualify for regulation under the country's capital markets rules. The guidance comes ahead...
CoinDesk
The Tragedy of Lebanon’s Currency Devaluation
This week, the Lebanese pound (or lira) was devalued from 1,500 lira per U.S. dollar to 15,000 lira per USD. At the same time, the black market price of a dollar is 64,300 lira. In this episode, NLW gives the story behind the headlines and tweets, and explains why the World Bank calls Lebanon one of the worst economic crises in the last 150 years.
CoinDesk
Yuga Labs Reaches Settlement in Bored Ape NFTs Trademark Lawsuit
Yuga Labs, the parent company of theBored Ape Yacht Club NFT project, has reached a settlement with Thomas Lehman, who built websites and smart contracts for Ryder Ripp's copycat project "RR/BAYC." Ripps' project is a series of 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFT) that share the same names, features and traits as the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and is part of a separate, ongoing court case around trademark infringement.
