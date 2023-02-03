ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.7 The Hawk

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
headynj.com

Aunt Mary’s Dispensary Opens 32nd NJ MMJ Dispensary

Aunt Mary’s medical cannabis dispensary opened in Flemington in Hunterdon County. They are New Jersey’s 32nd medical cannabis dispensary. They are the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in Hunterdon County. Aunt Mary’s dispensary opened last Friday. They were previously known as Altus NJ. The NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJCRC) approved them in the 2019-2021 New Jersey medical cannabis round last October.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Evan Crosby

10 North Jersey Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Jersey City, NJ. - While many workers commute into New York City for work, the reality is that there are plentiful employment and economic opportunities in North Jersey. For example, major industries in Jersey City, the state's second-largest city, include government, education, healthcare, and financial services. In fact, the one-out-of-three private sector jobs in the city are related to financial services, earning the community the nickname of "Wall Street West."
JERSEY CITY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Brunswick Square | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Brunswick Square is a single story shopping mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at the intersection of Route 18 and Rues Lane. It is owned and managed by Washington Prime Group and has gross leasable area (GLA) of 769,041 sq ft (71,446.2 m2).
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Renowned Architect Designed Ridgewood Home Listed At $6.2M

A well-known architect designed this $6.2 million home in Ridgewood. The 8,000-square-foot mansion was designed by Jordan Rosenberg, and sits on two acres of land in Ridgewood's prestigious Country Club section, according to the listing. There are huge light-filled open living spaces throughout the modern interior, and at the heart...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This 1922 New Jersey Love Triangle Murder is a Wild Ride

Who knew New Jersey was home to a scandalous double murder case from the 1900s?. We're used to following major court cases in the media today, but this was a new and huge deal for people in the 1920s. Apparently, the dramatic Hall-Mills murders happened in New Brunswick over 100 years ago. Some sources refer to it as "The Trial of the Century," given its scandalous nature. The case is still cold, which adds to the mystery and intrigue that surrounds it.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

Asbury Park Music Foundation giving the gift of music to NJ youth

There are many charities and organizations that are climbing back from the intense havoc that COVID-19 wreaked. People lost their jobs, businesses shut down and charitable organizations lost their pipeline to helping those in need. Although they were hit hard, The Asbury Park Music Foundation continues to provide programs for...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
94.5 PST

1M Powerball ticket sold in NJ — Jackpot soars

💲💲 A million-dollar ticket was sold in New Jersey. The Powerball jackpot has soared to $747 million for tonight's drawing. No one matched all five numbers plus the Powerball for Saturday night's drawing. Someone in New Jersey did match all five numbers, but not the Powerball. That ticket...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

5 giveaways you are from the Trenton, NJ area

The saying goes “Trenton Makes the World Takes,” but what the rest of the world doesn’t know are the signs that you are from Trenton, or the areas surrounding it. Here are five giveaways you need to know about. You avoid Whitehorse circle at all costs. If...
TRENTON, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Union City Sues to Block 675-Unit Development in Hoboken

A war between the cliffside and the waterfront appears to be heating up as officials in Union City have filed a new lawsuit seeking to block a Hoboken redevelopment agreement. Union City and Mayor Brian Stack filed a complaint on February 3 in Hudson County Superior Court to halt a development in Hoboken at 930 Monroe Street. Jersey Digs first reported on the proposal over three years ago, and a redevelopment agreement was later revised and approved by the City Council on December 21 of last year.
HOBOKEN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield actor brings Cassio to life in ‘Othello’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — There is a new Shakespearian actor in town by the name of Matthew Iannone. He moved here from Brooklyn this past August and chose the township because of the Midtown Direct. From Feb. 1 to 25, he will perform in “Othello,” as Cassio, with the New Place Players. The limited engagement will be at Casa Clara, 218 E. 25th St. in New York City.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Livingston Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

Livingston Mall is a two-level shopping mall located in Livingston, New Jersey, United States, serving western Essex, Morris and Union counties. The mall has a gross leasable area of 968,820 sq ft (90,006 m2). As of 2022, Livingston Mall currently features the tenants Macy's, and Barnes & Noble and retailers such as American Eagle, Hollister, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
