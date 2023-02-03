ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news3lv.com

Two Las Vegas valley restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 pizza spots

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two restaurants in the Las Vegas valley made Yelp's new rankings of the 100 best pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Manizza's Pizza in Las Vegas ranked No. 37, while Pizza by Biaggio in Henderson finished at 98. Yelp says they searched through North...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Wedding Capital of the World!

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known as The Wedding Capital of the World and what better way to celebrate love than with a wedding!. Joining me now with more is Clark County Clerk, Lynn Marie Goya.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family donates Torah to Las Vegas Jewish congregation in son's honor

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff, who passed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' makes 4 day visit to Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in the valley this February!. A spokesperson with Oscar Mayer announced new dates and locations where fans of the iconic vehicle will have the chance to take a photo, take exclusive vehicle tours, and the chance to receive their own wiener whistle, a collector's item we've been passing out since 1952.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Carlos Santana announces fall residency dates at House of Blues Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carlos Santana finished up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night. Santana and House of Blues announced additional performances of "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM," are scheduled to take place this fall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce Wayne Gretzky jersey giveaway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have announced the team's first jersey giveaway planned for next month. A limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Desert Dogs jersey will be given to the first 3,500 fans on Saturday, March 11, for the game against Vancouver. Pinkbox Doughnuts is the presenting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas rally after beating death of Tyre Nichols canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATED (2:22 p.m.):. The rally for Tyre Nichols at MLK Blvd. is canceled. The Las Vegas community is gathering in support after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols' death continues to bring on calls for action after the 29-year-old died following a severe beating...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The importance of annual wellness screenings

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Medical screenings are important for early detection or to even simply learn more about your medical condition if any. Joining us now with more on why you shouldn't avoid routine screenings is Dr. Hilary Schroeder from Southwest Medical.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cactus Park Elementary opens in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new public charter school is paving the way for local students to explore their mental health and social identity. Cactus Park Elementary kicked off its grand opening in North Las Vegas on Saturday. Assemblywoman and Cactus Park Elementary Board Member Cecelia Gonzalez joined teachers...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say a suspect accused of strangling a woman to death last month has been arrested in California. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was taken into custody on Saturday, Feb. 4, and booked into a detention center in Victorville, California. Detectives identified Hetzel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dementia Friendly Clark County hosts community kick off

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas officials joined the community in kicking off its mission to support those living with dementia. Dementia Friendly Clark County hosted its event at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Friday. Mayor Carolyn Goodman gathered with local businesses and caregivers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts Fill the Pantry Food Drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ronald McDonald is taking a step to feed those in need in the Las Vegas valley. The local Ronald McDonald House Charities hosted its annual Fill the Pantry Food Drive on Saturday. The event provides meal options throughout the year for families staying at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Venetian goes red for 'Wear Red Day'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is turning its sign red for 'Wear Red Day.'. The community is invited to celebrate February 3rd in kicking off American Heart Month. The first Friday of February is known as National Wear Red Day as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative.
LAS VEGAS, NV

