news3lv.com
Fogo de Chao serves up romantic specials for Valentine's Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Are you looking for something special to do with that special someone on Valentine's Day next week?. Fogo de Chão has some ideas. Marcio Bonfada and Serena Gipson joined us to share the details!
news3lv.com
Two Las Vegas valley restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 pizza spots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two restaurants in the Las Vegas valley made Yelp's new rankings of the 100 best pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada. Manizza's Pizza in Las Vegas ranked No. 37, while Pizza by Biaggio in Henderson finished at 98. Yelp says they searched through North...
news3lv.com
The Wedding Capital of the World!
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas is known as The Wedding Capital of the World and what better way to celebrate love than with a wedding!. Joining me now with more is Clark County Clerk, Lynn Marie Goya.
news3lv.com
Family donates Torah to Las Vegas Jewish congregation in son's honor
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local Jewish community is getting a new Torah thanks to a generous donation. Members of the Congregation Ner Tamid held a consecration ceremony on Sunday. The Torah was donated by Jack and Elaine Chernikoff in honor of their son Harvey Alan Chernikoff, who passed...
news3lv.com
Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' makes 4 day visit to Las Vegas this week
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in the valley this February!. A spokesperson with Oscar Mayer announced new dates and locations where fans of the iconic vehicle will have the chance to take a photo, take exclusive vehicle tours, and the chance to receive their own wiener whistle, a collector's item we've been passing out since 1952.
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
news3lv.com
Carlos Santana announces fall residency dates at House of Blues Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Carlos Santana finished up a string of sold-out shows at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Sunday night. Santana and House of Blues announced additional performances of "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM," are scheduled to take place this fall.
news3lv.com
LA Rams running back Ronnie Rivers wins $500k jackpot while in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Los Angeles Rams player had scored big while visiting LAs Vegas over the weekend. Running back Ronnie Rivers hit the jackpot worth $514,837 while playing Three Card Poker at Caesars Palace on Saturday, February 4. MORE ON NEWS 3 | PHOTOS: Mandalay Bay hosts...
news3lv.com
AMC to roll out ticket pricing based on seat location in movie theaters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A prime seat in an AMC movie theater might soon cost you a little bit extra. AMC Theatres on Monday unveiled what it calls Sightline, a program that will change value pricing based on seat location. There will be three seat-pricing options, according to AMC:
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Desert Dogs announce Wayne Gretzky jersey giveaway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have announced the team's first jersey giveaway planned for next month. A limited-edition Wayne Gretzky Desert Dogs jersey will be given to the first 3,500 fans on Saturday, March 11, for the game against Vancouver. Pinkbox Doughnuts is the presenting...
news3lv.com
Vehicle fire breaks out inside parking garage at Miracle Mile Shops
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A vehicle fire broke out at Miracle Mile Shops on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday afternoon, according to Pulse Point. Clark County Fire responded to the incident around 12: 53 p.m. The fire was extinguished around 3 p.m. Check back for updates.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas rally after beating death of Tyre Nichols canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATED (2:22 p.m.):. The rally for Tyre Nichols at MLK Blvd. is canceled. The Las Vegas community is gathering in support after the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols' death continues to bring on calls for action after the 29-year-old died following a severe beating...
news3lv.com
The importance of annual wellness screenings
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Medical screenings are important for early detection or to even simply learn more about your medical condition if any. Joining us now with more on why you shouldn't avoid routine screenings is Dr. Hilary Schroeder from Southwest Medical.
news3lv.com
Cactus Park Elementary opens in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new public charter school is paving the way for local students to explore their mental health and social identity. Cactus Park Elementary kicked off its grand opening in North Las Vegas on Saturday. Assemblywoman and Cactus Park Elementary Board Member Cecelia Gonzalez joined teachers...
news3lv.com
Suspect in Las Vegas woman's murder arrested in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police say a suspect accused of strangling a woman to death last month has been arrested in California. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was taken into custody on Saturday, Feb. 4, and booked into a detention center in Victorville, California. Detectives identified Hetzel...
news3lv.com
50 pool positions up for grabs at upcoming Boyd Gaming hiring event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill dozens of open pool positions during its upcoming job fair. The event will be held Tuesday, February 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Scottsdale Ballroom C & D inside the Aliante Hotel + Casino + Spa. Hiring...
news3lv.com
Dementia Friendly Clark County hosts community kick off
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas officials joined the community in kicking off its mission to support those living with dementia. Dementia Friendly Clark County hosted its event at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Friday. Mayor Carolyn Goodman gathered with local businesses and caregivers...
news3lv.com
Traffic alert: Week-long closure coming to east Las Vegas road
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced an upcoming closure that will impact one east Las Vegas road for several days. Monday, February 13, at 8:00 p.m., Stewart Ave. will be closed between Pecos Road and Sandhill Road and is set to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Friday, February 17.
news3lv.com
Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts Fill the Pantry Food Drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ronald McDonald is taking a step to feed those in need in the Las Vegas valley. The local Ronald McDonald House Charities hosted its annual Fill the Pantry Food Drive on Saturday. The event provides meal options throughout the year for families staying at the...
news3lv.com
The Venetian goes red for 'Wear Red Day'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Venetian is turning its sign red for 'Wear Red Day.'. The community is invited to celebrate February 3rd in kicking off American Heart Month. The first Friday of February is known as National Wear Red Day as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative.
