Amherst, MA

amherstindy.org

Letter: Much To Love About New School Project

The following letter also appeared in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. There is much to love about the new school project in the works for the Fort River site, expected to open in fall 2026. A bright, inviting new elementary school is of course the primary focus, but there are many features of the project that will appeal to community members who don’t have young children. Selection of the expansive Fort River site was key to retaining and improving four acres of heavily used grass athletic fields, improvements supported with Community Preservation Act funding. During the school day, these fields provide ample green space for children to run, play, and learn — especially valuable in pandemic times. Outside of school hours, the fields can host many sport practices and games. A nature trail circumnavigating the site will offer peaceful passive recreation, whilst new basketball courts will allow for more active play. Combined, these recreational resources will create a community hub for East Amherst, an area slated for future growth.
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

What’s In This Issue?

Welcome to our Table of Contents. You can also receive a listing of all new items in the Indy each week by signing up here or better yet, just drop us a note with your contact information at amherstindy@gmail.com. The subscription is free and will deliver to your inbox a listing of all new content, each Saturday at 6 a.m. We can assure you that we will not share your email address, nor will we send you any additional emails to clog up your inbox (except in the case of truly urgent breaking news, in which case we’ll send out a special dispatch).
AMHERST, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Hampshire Mall | Shopping mall in Hadley, Massachusetts

Hampshire Mall is a primarily one-story shopping mall with a small second floor in Hadley, Massachusetts, United States, with approximately 30 stores owned by The Pyramid Companies. Current anchor stores include Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, PetSmart and Target. The mall is home to Interskate 91 North, a roller skating rink on the second floor.
HADLEY, MA
businesswest.com

Springfield WORKS Continues to Break Down Barriers

Anne Kandilis likes to say Springfield WORKS serves as “a platform for change, innovation, and collaboration.”. Elaborating, she said those three ingredients, and many others, are needed to address a number of issues challenging this region, but especially the need to connect area residents with job opportunities and enable them to thrive in the workplace and outside it, and also assist employers as they contend with an ongoing workforce crisis.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

