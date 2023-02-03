Read full article on original website
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Letter: Much To Love About New School Project
The following letter also appeared in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. There is much to love about the new school project in the works for the Fort River site, expected to open in fall 2026. A bright, inviting new elementary school is of course the primary focus, but there are many features of the project that will appeal to community members who don’t have young children. Selection of the expansive Fort River site was key to retaining and improving four acres of heavily used grass athletic fields, improvements supported with Community Preservation Act funding. During the school day, these fields provide ample green space for children to run, play, and learn — especially valuable in pandemic times. Outside of school hours, the fields can host many sport practices and games. A nature trail circumnavigating the site will offer peaceful passive recreation, whilst new basketball courts will allow for more active play. Combined, these recreational resources will create a community hub for East Amherst, an area slated for future growth.
Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts sees change of leadership, Maxine Stein retires, Rabbi James Greene succeeds
The week of Jan. 23 was bittersweet for Maxine Stein. It was her final one before retirement as chief executive officer of Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts, a nonprofit perhaps best known for its decades-long resettlement of refugees in the Greater Springfield area. In the last year alone, the...
Eastern States Exposition hosts Great Barrington Kennel Club Dog Show
It was a tail-wagging time at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield this weekend, as hundreds of dogs competed in the Great Barrington Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.
Holyoke City Council calls for end to late night ambulance sirens
HOLYOKE — Ward 3 Councilor David K. Bartley said constituents are tired of sirens blasting from Cataldo Ambulance Service on South Street. The City Council took up Bartley’s order during a Jan 31 meeting of the Development and Government Relations Committee. In October 2022, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
One person rescued during fire on East Silver Street in Westfield
Crews worked to put out a fire at a two-family home on East Silver Street in Westfield Monday morning.
Hampshire Mall | Shopping mall in Hadley, Massachusetts
Hampshire Mall is a primarily one-story shopping mall with a small second floor in Hadley, Massachusetts, United States, with approximately 30 stores owned by The Pyramid Companies. Current anchor stores include Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, PetSmart and Target. The mall is home to Interskate 91 North, a roller skating rink on the second floor.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Jan. 29 to Feb. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Jan. 29 to Feb 5. There were 24 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 880-square-foot home on Station Road in Amherst that sold for $380,000.
Traffic advisory issued for intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource Gas will be working at the intersection of Union and Cottage Streets in Easthampton beginning Monday and continuing over the next several weeks. The work will be to relocate multiple gas lines in the intersection and will continue Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to...
Mayor Sarno on Springfield Gardens properties, “I’ve had it with them and their hollow words!”
Mayor Sarno issued a statement after 25 families were forced out of their homes after a massive fire in the North End of Springfield last month.
Holyoke Fire went to 50 calls within 24 hours on Saturday
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a total of 50 calls for service within 24 hours on Saturday.
Nana’s Kitchen in Westfield reopens serving cajun/creole food and smoothies
Nana's Kitchen in Westfield is reopening this Saturday after being closed for the last three months.
Fundraiser for Pittsfield family after fatal accident
The Berkshire Dream Center is running a fundraiser for a Pittsfield family who lost their mother in a fatal motor vehicle accident. The fundraiser is online, and those interested in donating can do so by clicking "Shaloon's Family Giving Fund."
Springfield’s African Diaspora Mental Health Association reshapes treatment for Black and Brown people; heals generational trauma
Orlando Taylor III was on the verge of getting help for the mental struggles he’s been fighting through since graduating high school. But the day before his scheduled appointment with a recommended mental health professional, he was shot and killed during an altercation with police.
GoFundMe created for family of infant that died in Southwick accident
An infant was killed after a tree came crashing down on a car while driving on Route 57 late that morning. Now, efforts are underway to support the grieving families.
Springfield WORKS Continues to Break Down Barriers
Anne Kandilis likes to say Springfield WORKS serves as “a platform for change, innovation, and collaboration.”. Elaborating, she said those three ingredients, and many others, are needed to address a number of issues challenging this region, but especially the need to connect area residents with job opportunities and enable them to thrive in the workplace and outside it, and also assist employers as they contend with an ongoing workforce crisis.
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
Westfield fire caused by someone attempting to thaw frozen pipes: 12 displaced
WESTFIELD – A fire that displaced at least a dozen people on Saturday was caused by someone trying to thaw frozen pipes. The fire was reported at about 11:15 a.m. at a three-story, multi-family home on 9 Brush Street. No one was injured in the blaze, Deputy Fire Chief Seth Ellis said.
