Stylish Celebrities Love By Far Bags — Now’s Your Chance to Buy Them on Sale.

By Nikki Chwatt
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There are many celebrity-loved designer handbag brands , but only some amass as big a following as By Far. That’s why when we heard that Ssense was having a secret sale on By Far’s handbags , we knew it wouldn’t be fair to gatekeep the news.

Starting today, shoppers can save over 60% off a wide selection of By Far’s ’90s-inspired minimalist-friendly bags. While the sale has everything from croc-effect mini bags to colored patent leather iterations, it also includes two of By Far’s most popular handbag styles — the Amber and the Rachel. By Far’s Amber bag has a moon-shaped design characterized by sleek, curved lines. With a semi-patent leather, zip closure, and a logo-engraved buckle, it’s the ideal bag for those on the go — hence why Instagram favorites like Matilda Djerf, Sofia Coelho, and Emma Leger consistently reach for it. The Rachel bag is the other signature style you’ve probably seen on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Selena Gomez, Irina Shayk, and more. It features a simple design but with a retro appeal. It’s crafted of luscious French calfskin leather and has a pochette shape that can hold any items one deems essential.

By Far is a Bulgarian brand founded by twins Valentina Bezuhanova and Sabina Gyosheva, along with their best friend, Denitsa Bumbarova. It’s famous for its wallet-friendly, trendy-yet-timeless accessories. There are no loud prints or logos; instead, By Far focuses on sleek silhouettes and classic shapes. That’s why the bags pair perfectly with laid-back, polished looks like classic women’s jeans and a white T-shirt , suit separates, and LBDs, but also compliment any number of maximalist-friendly garments.

While the shoulder bags typically retail for roughly $500, we’re grateful Ssense has quietly put so many of its best-selling bags on sale for hundreds of dollars off. So if you’re ready to get your hands on one — or two — keep scrolling because there’s no better time than now.

By Far Ssense Exclusive Brown Amber Bag

By Far Ssense Exclusive Brown Amber Bag $685 $233 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Off-White Rachel Shoulder Bag

By Far Off-White Rachel Shoulder Bag $420 $139 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Brown Croc Rachel Shoulder Bag

By Far Brown Croc Rachel Shoulder Bag $395 $122 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Gray Amber Bag

By Far Gray Amber Bag $685 $260 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Black Fran Bag

By Far Black Fran Bag $540 $227 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Mini Soho Bag

By Far Mini Soho Bag $570 $200 Buy Now at ssense

By Far Pink Baby Amber Bag

By Far Pink Baby Amber Bag $565 $181 Buy Now at ssense

WWD

