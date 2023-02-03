The following letter also appeared in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. There is much to love about the new school project in the works for the Fort River site, expected to open in fall 2026. A bright, inviting new elementary school is of course the primary focus, but there are many features of the project that will appeal to community members who don’t have young children. Selection of the expansive Fort River site was key to retaining and improving four acres of heavily used grass athletic fields, improvements supported with Community Preservation Act funding. During the school day, these fields provide ample green space for children to run, play, and learn — especially valuable in pandemic times. Outside of school hours, the fields can host many sport practices and games. A nature trail circumnavigating the site will offer peaceful passive recreation, whilst new basketball courts will allow for more active play. Combined, these recreational resources will create a community hub for East Amherst, an area slated for future growth.

