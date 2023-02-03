ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Lansing Daily

Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other … Read more
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
KSAT 12

Family killed in Comal County crash laid to rest

COMAL COUNTY – Five family members are in their final resting place after being killed in a crash in Comal County. In total, seven people died on January 22nd. Before their funeral, Hector Daniel Jaimes spoke about his loved ones. “Nancy Olvera Gonzales, she she really loved to do...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Northwest Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Fire Crews were quick to put out a fire on the Northwest Side of town early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at the 900 block of Leal St., around 9:11 a.m. Fire crews say the building, which is used as an Airbnb, was vacant at the time of the blaze.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio fire crews battle East Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO – Fire fighters battled a blaze on the East Side of town early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Kenmar Dr. at around 10 a.m. According to fire crews, the blaze started in the bedroom. No one was inside the home when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

