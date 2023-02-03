Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
Hollywood's Hottest Star Talks About His Love of San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
Related
Mom Of 6 Arrested After Cops Find Children Chained Up In The Backyard
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP)- Authorities say they have arrested the mother of six of the eight children who were found unsupervised in the middle of the night at a San Antonio home. Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Keith say investigators believe that 34-year-old Porucha Phillips was also supposed to be looking after two other … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies at med clinic after being gunned down at West Side car club meet up
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to track down who is responsible for the shooting death of a man after a car meet up on the West Side. Police were called out just before 11 p.m. Sunday when a victim was dropped off at the Prestige Emergency Room off West Loop 1604 North near Military Drive West.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek motorcyclist in Northwest Side hit-and-run that killed woman on I-10
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a woman on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, died at the scene just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 on Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard, underneath the highway.
foxsanantonio.com
Police looking for motorcycle rider who caused a deadly crash on the Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help tracking down the person who failed to stop and help a woman who crashed her SUV last week. The deadly incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 along Interstate 10 near the Loop 410 interchange. Police said the woman was driving a...
KSAT 12
Man found with gunshot wound at Ft. Sam gate entrance, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after being found bleeding from a gunshot wound at the entrance of Fort Sam Houston, according to San Antonio police. On Sunday, SAPD responded to the 600 block of Coleman Street for reports of multiple shots fired but did not find any victims.
foxsanantonio.com
Former #1 female boxer in the U.S. joins the San Antonio Police Department
SAN ANTONIO – The #1 ranked female boxer in the United States during 2017 is now a San Antonio Police Department officer. Former Team USA Boxer Ravven Brown graduated from the SAPD Training Academy last December. Officer Brown originally moved to Texas to play basketball at the University of...
foxsanantonio.com
ChatGPT's five legendary San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – We asked ChatGPT for five legendary restaurants in San Antonio – and to tell us a little about each. Mi Tierra Cafe y Panadería is a legendary Mexican restaurant that has been serving traditional Tex-Mex cuisine since 1941. With its colorful decor and lively atmosphere, it is considered a staple of San Antonio's vibrant cultural heritage. From its famous breakfast plates to its signature margaritas, Mi Tierra is a must-visit for anyone looking for a taste of authentic Mexican flavor.
Texas-based rage room attraction opening San Antonio location
Smash glass and electronics to the music of your choice.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
'Vicious' | Manslaughter verdict in Andre McDonald trial leads to frustration
SAN ANTONIO — More are reacting to the verdict in the Andre McDonald trial. The Air Force Major is convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife Andreen. Initially, he was charged with murder. A jury handed down the verdict on Friday, making for an emotional moment for...
KSAT 12
Family killed in Comal County crash laid to rest
COMAL COUNTY – Five family members are in their final resting place after being killed in a crash in Comal County. In total, seven people died on January 22nd. Before their funeral, Hector Daniel Jaimes spoke about his loved ones. “Nancy Olvera Gonzales, she she really loved to do...
foxsanantonio.com
Person treated for smoke inhalation following early-morning fire on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A person was checked out for smoke inhalation after a fire did massive damage to a small home on the Northwest Side. The fire started around 3 a.m. Monday at a small apartment type building that was off the main building on West French Place near Interstate 10.
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Ervin and Coleman streets, Wednesday night. Police said the teen was struck twice inside...
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Northwest Side home
SAN ANTONIO – Fire Crews were quick to put out a fire on the Northwest Side of town early Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at the 900 block of Leal St., around 9:11 a.m. Fire crews say the building, which is used as an Airbnb, was vacant at the time of the blaze.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio fire crews battle East Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO – Fire fighters battled a blaze on the East Side of town early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Kenmar Dr. at around 10 a.m. According to fire crews, the blaze started in the bedroom. No one was inside the home when...
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for man who robbed South side convenience store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a South side convenience store last month. The crime took place January 19 at 7223 Somerset Road. A man walked into the store, told the clerk he had a gun tucked in his waistband and demanded some cash.
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
foxsanantonio.com
Police search for clues after man found shot to death outside West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are hoping that doorbell cameras will reveal some information after a man was found shot to death at a West Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments off South Calaveras Street near Frio City Road. Police said...
Comments / 0