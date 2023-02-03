Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner
Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
Super Bowl 57 updates: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles news from Arizona
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona on Sunday. Follow our updates on their preparations and the preparations for the game. Opening night has a big of everything ...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Chiefs' Hunt, Eagles' Lurie behind Super Bowl-winning teams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Clark Hunt proudly held aloft the AFC championship trophy bearing his father's name, the one signifying that his Kansas City Chiefs were headed back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, and reflected that not so long ago, success seemed elusive.
Ranking all 56 Super Bowls from best to worst: Where do Chiefs, Eagles games rate on dramatic scale?
With just over a week until Super Bowl 57 kicks off between Chiefs and Eagles, it's time to look back at some past editions. Where will this rank?
CBS Sports names Eli Manning one of greatest Super Bowl QBs of all-time
Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal released his rankings of the greatest Super Bowl quarterbacks of all time. New York Giants legend Eli Manning did not fare well on his list, checking in at No. 32 overall. Rosenthal’s argument for ranking Manning so low was his career regular...
Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl?
Jalen Hurts’ ascension could augment yet again. The young Philadelphia Eagles star has taken his game to a new level in 2022, thus seeing him become an irreplaceable piece to the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII. The 2020 second-round pick will become one of the youngest quarterbacks...
Four Rams Ranked Among All-Time Super Bowl QBs
Who are the best ever quarterbacks to start the Super Bowl?
Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
Patriots, Tom Brady 28-3 Super Bowl LI Comeback: Still Legendary
Six years ago, Brady and the Patriots immortalized the most improbable come-from-behind victory in Super Bowl history.
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
