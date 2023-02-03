ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement

Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
MIAMI, FL
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RadarOnline

Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
NJ.com

Madden NFL 23 picks Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl winner

Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and a Madden video game simulation has predicted a winner. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Madden NFL 23′s official simulation has the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-17. The simulation also predicts Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts will be named Super Bowl MVP.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Madden simulation predicts Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., were instant classics. If EA Sports’ Super Bowl LVII prediction plays out on the field, this year’s game will be more of a dud. The video game company released its “Madden NFL 23” Super Bowl...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

