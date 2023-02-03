ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County transit agencies offer free rides on Transit Equity Day

By ALANA MINKLER THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
Local transit agencies are celebrating Transit Equity Day on Saturday with free rides for all on Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit and Sonoma County Transit.

Transit Equity Day is dedicated to promoting equity in transit that is safe, reliable and accessible for all, according to a city of Santa Rosa news release.

The day is celebrated across the United States on Feb. 4, the birthday of civil rights icon Rosa Parks. In 1955, Parks refused to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery, Alabama public bus and was arrested for her actions. Her defiance helped lead to the 1956 U.S. Supreme Court decision declaring segregation on buses unconstitutional.

The seat location where Parks helped changed history will be identified on each participating bus countywide, according to the news release.

Sonoma County’s local bus transit agencies are partnering with NAACP Santa Rosa-Sonoma to observe the day.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
