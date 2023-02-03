Read full article on original website
WCVB
Harvey Leonard reflects on the Blizzard of ‘78, the winter storm by which all others in New England are measured
NEEDHAM, Mass. — There was 27.1” of snow in Boston. And 27.6” of snow in Providence. Hurricane-force wind gusts producing drifts over 15 feet high! Approximately 3500 vehicles stuck along route 128. Fourteen of the many people trapped in those vehicles died, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning, as they left their motors running to try to stay warm as snow piled up above the level of their exhaust systems. A total of 99 deaths were attributed to the storm in MA.. & R.I. There were massive power outages and record high tides with huge waves on top, crumbling sea walls and devastating coastal communities, leaving many homeless. The National Guard was called in to rescue folks and to help with the massive job of snow removal. Southern New England was shut down for a full week!
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
WCVB
Lost beloved necklace leads to successful jewelry design business for Newton, Massachusetts, woman
NEWTON, Mass. — How does a former dental technician in the Israeli Air Force-turned-high-tech professional become a successful Massachusetts jewelry designer and entrepreneur?. “Everybody knows, I’m not ashamed to say, I’m not a jewelry person,” Talia Don said. “A lot of my designs have something that are a little...
Tyler Lawrence, who lived in Norwood and attended Coakley Middle School, was staying at his grandparent’s house when it happened.
NECN
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
WCVB
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury, Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, is set to face charges Tuesday. Clancy is scheduled to be arraigned virtually from her hospital bed, where she remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home last month. A funeral was held for the three children on Friday.
Cold enough for sharks to freeze. A photographer based on Cape Cod captured a shocking image of a shark, frozen stiff, on Cold Storage Beach and it’s the perfect illustration of just how cold it got on Saturday. Amie Medeiros is from Yarmouth Port and she braved below-zero temperatures...
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
universalhub.com
So far tonight, burst pipes caused by the sudden freeze have forced three hospitals to send patients elsewhere, left Wang Theatre patrons out in the cold, angrily yelling to be let back in, and flooded a floor at the Prudential Center mall. This evening, Boston Medical Center, Brigham and Women's...
nbcboston.com
Names traditionally used for humans continue to top the list of most popular dog names in Boston, which the city's Animal Care and Control Division released this week. The top name is a bit of an exception, however. There were more Lunas registered in the city in 2022 — 114 of them, to be exact — than any other name. The most popular male dog name in Boston was Charlie, once again, with 81 of them were registered in Boston last year.
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
Allow me to introduce to you the most amazing sandwich you’ll find right here in New Bedford, yet you probably have never heard of it. It’s called a Francesinha, and it originates in the Porto region in the northern part of Portugal. Some SouthCoast restaurants might make one, but you’ll likely not find it on any menu.
Some might argue that New Bedford is behind the times. Well, that hasn't always been the case. As a matter of fact, as America ushered in the roaring 20s – the 1920s, that is – New Bedford was right there at the forefront of technology with the other metropolitan centers across the country.
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
The lives of the three Duxbury children who were allegedly slain by their mother last month were honored at a funeral service Friday, news outlets reported. The private funeral for 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy and 7-month-old Callan Clancy was held at St. Mary of the Nativity in Scituate on Friday, WCVB reported. The service was co-led by Rev. Bob Deehan, who baptized the youngest boy, Callan Clancy, in October of last year, according to the Boston Herald.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Above: Main Street looking south, with the Elms building (Besos today) in the distance, from the Rhode Island Pendulum. Scanned by Terry Romano, courtesy of the EGHPS. We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! We start with this one from Laura Sullivan, who provides a glimpse of the storm from someone who had to work through it, providing essential coffee and donuts (of course) to first responders, bus riders and others who just happened by. We will be posting more remembrances in coming days. Thanks to all who wrote in!
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
A Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her father with a pair of garden shears earlier this week, authorities said.
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
FUN 107
