Santa Maria, CA

The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern Opens Today

We took friends from out of town to lunch at the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos yesterday, and the friendly staff told us that the first guests check in today. I’ll likely go stay there sometime to do a full review. In the meantime, know that the Tavern restaurant is very handsome, particularly during the day, with light pouring in through all the windows; it’s serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and the breakfast and lunch menus have been posted online); and the Felix & Feed coffee bar, in the same building, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lots of appealing seating. We were encouraged to stroll the grounds, so we did. The 67-room resort looks sharp, and the pool area is a total winner, but of course it’ll only be nicer once the landscaping fills in. (Are the room/building numbers a reference to horse culture? They sure seem clunky to me.)
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Dan McCaslin: Traversing Tunnel Road to Tunnel Trail to Rattlesnake Canyon at Skofield Park

Wrestling with caged lion syndrome, I cast my fate upon the encroaching foothills looming above Santa Barbara’s Westside: Cathedral Peak, La Cumbre Peak, the darkened silhouette of these Santa Ynez Mountains sloping into the heaving ocean. A crazed lust to jam outside and overlook the sea overwhelmed my concern about trail safety and the wisdom of setting forth after major rains. A few acquaintances wonder that a guy closer to 80 than 70 still charges into the front-country whenever possible, but they’ve no idea of the precautions I take and the indignities an aging body accepts.
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!

Santa Barbara-born burger chain, The Habit Burger Grill has been going strong since 1969 and now has more than 350 restaurants and counting. What's their secret? It's all in the char, with burgers cooked over an open flame at 600 degrees. If it's been a while since you've visited, I'm going to get you up to speed with everything you should be eating at The Habit Burger Grill - including a limited-time offering that you don't want to miss. This list is in order, beginning with my favorite items.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc

Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
LOMPOC, CA
Panda Express threatened to sue local California restaurant over its name

MORRO BAY, Calif. — One day last October, local Morro Bayrestaurant Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant received an unexpected letter. “We demand that you immediately cease and desist all use” of the word “panda,” read the letter from Panda Express parent company Panda Restaurant Group, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The American Chinese fast food chain threatened legal action for an alleged infringement of its trademark registration for the word.
MORRO BAY, CA
KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County

Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Feature: Long-time Orcutt resident Kathy Brodie opened up her 43-acre property to the community

Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”
ORCUTT, CA
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Pismo Beach, California. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Pismo Beach Premium Outlets offers great...
PISMO BEACH, CA

