We took friends from out of town to lunch at the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos yesterday, and the friendly staff told us that the first guests check in today. I’ll likely go stay there sometime to do a full review. In the meantime, know that the Tavern restaurant is very handsome, particularly during the day, with light pouring in through all the windows; it’s serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and the breakfast and lunch menus have been posted online); and the Felix & Feed coffee bar, in the same building, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lots of appealing seating. We were encouraged to stroll the grounds, so we did. The 67-room resort looks sharp, and the pool area is a total winner, but of course it’ll only be nicer once the landscaping fills in. (Are the room/building numbers a reference to horse culture? They sure seem clunky to me.)

LOS OLIVOS, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO