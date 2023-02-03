Read full article on original website
This All-inclusive Luxury Ranch Is the No. 1 Resort in California — and Now Has a Secret Wine Cellar
Secluded Santa Barbara, California, hideaway San Ysidro Ranch is home to a globally curated wine reserve.
Noozhawk
Age Has Its Privileges: Free Entry Days for Seniors at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
For the eighth consecutive, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering six free-admission days to seniors ages 60 and older. Last year, more than 1,370 seniors attended the Senior Days, a new record. The free days, which are made possible by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, include docent tours, talks about native plant,...
Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.
Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches
Hendry's Beach has taken on a different look since the hard winter storm surge. Sands will likely return in time for summer. The post Coastal scouring worries many who use Central Coast beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Lego store aims to attract young and old to downtown SLO
It’s a simple plastic toy that has been around for nearly 100 years. You can build vitually anything simply by snapping the pieces together and taking them apart.
Adoptable Pets of the Week: The ‘Noodle’ Family
Pups were rescued from living in a crate 24/7, were, ‘pretty much starved’ says rescue. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is a special group of noodle-named pups and a mama dog from True Natured Rescue in Paso Robles. Meet the noodle family: Penne and...
Lompoc Restaurant Week returns Feb. 20
Lompoc Restaurant week is returning this month for a week-long event; a seven-day celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurants, and wineries.
sitelinesb.com
The Inn at Mattei’s Tavern Opens Today
We took friends from out of town to lunch at the Inn at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos yesterday, and the friendly staff told us that the first guests check in today. I’ll likely go stay there sometime to do a full review. In the meantime, know that the Tavern restaurant is very handsome, particularly during the day, with light pouring in through all the windows; it’s serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and the breakfast and lunch menus have been posted online); and the Felix & Feed coffee bar, in the same building, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with lots of appealing seating. We were encouraged to stroll the grounds, so we did. The 67-room resort looks sharp, and the pool area is a total winner, but of course it’ll only be nicer once the landscaping fills in. (Are the room/building numbers a reference to horse culture? They sure seem clunky to me.)
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Maiz Picante Taqueria the Latest Mexican Restaurant Set to Open in Santa Barbara
Another Mexican food restaurant is headed to Santa Barbara. Maiz Picante Taqueria appears close to opening at 2714 De la Vina St. The restaurant has a new sign posted above the doors, and the windows are taped up. The restaurant also launched an Instagram page this week with the post:
Noozhawk
Dan McCaslin: Traversing Tunnel Road to Tunnel Trail to Rattlesnake Canyon at Skofield Park
Wrestling with caged lion syndrome, I cast my fate upon the encroaching foothills looming above Santa Barbara’s Westside: Cathedral Peak, La Cumbre Peak, the darkened silhouette of these Santa Ynez Mountains sloping into the heaving ocean. A crazed lust to jam outside and overlook the sea overwhelmed my concern about trail safety and the wisdom of setting forth after major rains. A few acquaintances wonder that a guy closer to 80 than 70 still charges into the front-country whenever possible, but they’ve no idea of the precautions I take and the indignities an aging body accepts.
More rain fell over SLO County over the weekend. Here’s how much your area got
It’s only February, but the weekend storm also pushed many locations further past their average totals for the entire year.
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!
Santa Barbara-born burger chain, The Habit Burger Grill has been going strong since 1969 and now has more than 350 restaurants and counting. What's their secret? It's all in the char, with burgers cooked over an open flame at 600 degrees. If it's been a while since you've visited, I'm going to get you up to speed with everything you should be eating at The Habit Burger Grill - including a limited-time offering that you don't want to miss. This list is in order, beginning with my favorite items.
calcoastnews.com
Kayakers find body in Santa Ynez River near Lompoc
Two kayakers found the body of a male in the Santa Ynez River west of Lompoc on Sunday. At about 12:30 p.m., two adults in kayaks discovered the body along the Santa Ynez River near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in the Lompoc Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Lompoc police officers and Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body with assistance from county firefighters. Personnel from several other agencies also responded to the scene.
Lake Nacimiento gained 89 billion gallons during winter storms. Here’s where it’s at now
Monterey County officials have been releasing some of the reservoir’s water into the Salinas River to prevent it from spilling.
KSBW.com
Panda Express threatened to sue local California restaurant over its name
MORRO BAY, Calif. — One day last October, local Morro Bayrestaurant Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant received an unexpected letter. “We demand that you immediately cease and desist all use” of the word “panda,” read the letter from Panda Express parent company Panda Restaurant Group, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The American Chinese fast food chain threatened legal action for an alleged infringement of its trademark registration for the word.
Pismo Beach is getting new affordable senior housing. Do you qualify to live there?
Construction on Shell Beach Senior Apartments is expected to be completed in 2024.
calcoastnews.com
KSL Resorts takes over five boutique hotels in SLO County
Adding to its growing portfolio of premier resorts and hotels, KSL Resorts has taken over the day-to-day management of five San Luis Obispo County boutique hotels previously operated by Martin Resorts. The new properties include Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach, Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo...
Train services between San Luis Obispo and Goleta resume after repair work
Amtrak resumed their service routes for the Pacific Surfliner between San Luis Obispo and Goleta after two weeks of repair work.
New Times
Feature: Long-time Orcutt resident Kathy Brodie opened up her 43-acre property to the community
Kathy Brodie’s legacy lies in the Orcutt Hills. Throughout her life, she’s seen Orcutt shift from a small oil town in the ’60s to the expanding community it’s become. “This is my history, I went up into those foothills to visit my relatives in little oil field houses. No one had electricity,” Brodie said. “We had gas that came right out of the ground, but nobody had electricity. My grandma never had a refrigerator until she moved to Old Town Orcutt.”
tourcounsel.com
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Pismo Beach, California. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Pismo Beach Premium Outlets offers great...
