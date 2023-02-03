Spurs' Blake Wesley nears 30-point effort in G League assignment

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs rookie Blake Wesley on Thursday tied a season high on assignment in the G League to lead the Austin Spurs in a loss to the OKC Blue.

Wesley produced a team-high 29 points, two assists, two steals and one rebound in the result at home. He went 11-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, in 32 minutes of work as the Spurs dropped to 4-10 in the regular season.

The 25th pick scored nine points in the fourth quarter as the Spurs erased a nine-point deficit to take the lead in the closing seconds. However, Robert Woodard II hit a turnaround jumper as time expired to send the Blue to the 115-114 victory.

The game was the 12th of the season for Wesley with Austin. He has only logged eight appearances with San Antonio as the organization planned on Wesley spending time throughout the year in the G League in order to develop and log consistent playing time.

Wesley is averaging 18 points, three rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals on 39.4% shooting from the field in 12 games with Austin. He has scored in double figures in every game thus far, including three performances with at least 20 points.

His run with Austin will allow him to continue to adjust to the increased competition level in order to eventually contribute on a nightly basis with San Antonio. He looks to be improving with each game and appears to have a bright future ahead as a scoring guard.