Nittany Lions Fall Short at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. – The Penn State men's basketball team fought until the finish but couldn't overcome a slow start in a 72-63 loss at Nebraska Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions trailed by as much as 15 in the first half and were within three in the final minutes, but Nebraska held on for the 72-63 victory.
Men's Lacrosse Downs Lafayette 21-11 in Season Opener
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The Penn State men's lacrosse team opened the 2023 season in style with a rousing 21-11 victory over Lafayette on Saturday afternoon. With 14:47 left in the first quarter, sophomore Matt Traynor scored the opening goal of the game to put the Nittany Lions ahead 1-0.
No. 4 Men's Volleyball Hands No. 2 UCLA First Loss
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 4 Penn State men's volleyball wrapped up a 2-0 weekend in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge with a huge 3-1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-19, 25-17) win over No. 2 UCLA on Saturday night at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions improved to 8-1 overall while handing the Bruins (9-1) their first loss of the season.
Women's Golf Climbs Leaderboard at UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Penn State women's golf team climbed the leaderboard to 12th in the 18-team field after totaling a 3-under, 285, in the second round of the UCF Challenge on Monday afternoon at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Northwestern jumped into the top spot following an 18-under, 270,...
Nittany Lions Fall to No. 13 Michigan State in Road Matchup
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Penn State women's gymnastics team (7-4, 1-2 Big Ten) ran into a hot Michigan State squad (4-1, 3-0 Big Ten) in Jenison Field House on Saturday night and fell 197.450-195.475 to the Spartans. "Unfortunately, the scores didn't fall our way tonight, and we made...
No. 10 Women's Ice Hockey Clinch CHA Regular Season With 4-1 Win Over Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The 10th-ranked Penn State women's ice hockey team completed the two-game sweep of Syracuse with a 4-1 victory on Saturday. With the win, the Nittany Lions clinched the College Hockey America Regular Season title. HOW IT HAPPENED. After two scoreless periods, Mallory Uihlein scored the opening goal of...
Penn State Women’s Tennis Defeats Marshall, 4-3
Box Score HUNTINGTON, W. Va. – The Penn State women's tennis team defeated Marshall, 4-3, in their first match of the weekend in West Virginia. Marshall recorded wins on courts one and two to take the doubles point. Alina Lebedeva and Alexandra Nielsen won the Nittany Lions their lone...
Penn State Dominates Indiana 35-8 For B1G Wrestling Road Win
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.; February 5, 2023 – The Penn State (13-0, 6-0 B1G) Nittany Lion wrestling team dominated homestanding Indiana (7-3, 3-3 B1G) 35-8 for another Big Ten road win. Penn State junior Carter Starocci handled Indiana's D.J. Washington at 174 and Nittany Lions Beau Bartlett and Max Dean picked up pins in the victory. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat Team TPI (Jan. 31, 2023).
Men's Gymnastics Loses to Illinois 408.800-402.400
CHAMPAIGN, Ill.- Penn State men's gymnastics fights in tough 408.800-402.400 road contest at Illinois. Despite the loss, the Nittany Lions won three of six events including rings (66.400), parallel bars (66.150) and high bar (66.150). After falling behind on floor and pommel horse, combined efforts from Michael Jaroh, Matt Cormier...
No. 9 Men's Hockey Falls to No. 7 Ohio State, 4-2
Box Score COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 9 Penn State fought hard right to the end in a back-and-forth affair, however, No. 7 Ohio State secured the 4-2 victory to split the weekend series in Big Ten Conference action on Saturday evening inside Value City Arena. The Nittany Lions fall...
