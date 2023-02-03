New Topeka tiger to make first public appearance soon

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The newest addition to the Topeka Zoo’s family of animals will be making his debut appearance later this week.

The Topeka Zoo took to social media to say that Thomas, a male Sumatran Tiger, will be making his first public appearance on Saturday, Feb. 4. He will be released into his habitat as the newest big cat at the zoo.

Thomas was brought to the Topeka Zoo as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) which moves members of the critically-endangered Sumatran Tiger’s species to zoos around the world to encourage breeding efforts. The Topeka Zoo lost the last of its previous tiger family late last year , when its last two resident tigers, Sanjiv and Badar, moved to new zoos.

Thomas previously called the Kansas City Zoo home and was brought to Topeka on Jan. 26. He will be joined by a female tiger in the coming days, according to the Topeka Zoo.

