Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?
Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
14 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
22 perfect scores were awarded, including to a Thai restaurant, a bakery and a winery.
Benton City winemaker is blazing trails for Black winemakers in the state
Shae Frichette is the Co-Owner and assistant winemaker at Frichette Winery in Benton City. Frichette is one of two winemakers in Washington at are Black women. Frichette grew up in South Carolina and graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in theatre, leadership and facilitator certifications from Franklin Covey, Ken Blanchard and Achieve Global.
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
Would You Pay Extra Best Seat Prices at Washington AMC Theaters?
Are AMC Movie Theaters Changing Their Ticket Prices?. A new pricing tier is coming to our local Washington State AMC theaters and it'll affect how you'll see movies in the future. AMC Theaters Are Changing Their Ticket Prices With Sightline - Best Seat Prices. The question is, would you be...
Quick Thinking Employees Keep Kennewick McDonald’s Fire From Spreading
(Kennewick, WA) -- A fire on a fryer inside the kitchen of a McDonald's restaurant located off Kennewick Ave and Highway 395 Friday morning could have turned much worse. That's because Kennewick Fire Department says a group of quick thinking employees at the restaurant were able to snuff the fire before it got out of hand. Fire crews say by the time they arrived, all that was need to be done was to do clean-up operations. The Kennewick Fire Chief says the quick work by the employees probably meant the restaurant could stay open. If the fire had escalated, the restaurant would have most likely have had to have shut down while repairs were made. No injuries were reported.
Historical Society recognizes first Black graduate from Pasco High
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Throughout Black History Month, the Franklin County Historical Society and Museum is recognizing the history of Black Americans in the county on its social media accounts. One of the individuals it has mentioned thus far is Gladys Sutton Coleman, the first black student to graduate from Pasco High School.
2-alarm fire at Tri-Cities apartment complex. It was worse than initial 911 reports
Temporary housing was needed for some residents.
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
Flaming truck fire lights up the night sky near Pasco
The semi burst into flames near a fire station.
Kennewick Apartment Fire Damages Two Units
(Kennewick, WA) -- Two units of an apartment complex sustained heavy damage after a fire broke out on the second floor of the building. This happened around 3:30 Friday afternoon at the Dolphin Apartments along West Kennewick Ave near North Yelm Street. Firefighters raced to the scene to find heavy flames and smoke shooting from the second floor balcony of the unit where the fire started. The fire quickly spread to the 3rd floor apartment right above it. Everyone was said to have evacuated safely and no one was said to be injured. The fire caused enough damage that the two apartments involved in the fire are not safe to live in, and the residents who were there are being connected with services. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It does not appear that any other buildings in the complex were damaged.
Win Tickets To See Legendary Band AIR SUPPLY At Legends Casino Hotel
We have a pair of tickets to give away, so all you have to do is enter to win. Contest ends Monday, February 13th at 12 p.m. You must be 18 years and older to win tickets and to attend any event at Legends Casino Hotel. Many of the speakers...
Before He Was the Father of Affirmative Action, He Was a Pasco City Councilman
It's Black History Month all over the United States, so today we'd like to honor and remember a civil rights icon who got his big break as a Pasco City councilman. Dr. Arthur Allen Fletcher was politically active in Kansas and California but it was his move to the Tri-Cities that changed his life, and the lives of countless others, forever. Fletcher is considered by many to be "the father of affirmative action," and his beliefs helped influence great American leaders, including several United States presidents. His efforts on the Revised Philadelphia Plan, requiring government contractors to hire minorities, made it the first piece of affirmative action legislature passed in the country.
Toppenish Superintendent John Cerna placed on non-disciplinary leave
TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish School Board decided to place Superintendent John Cerna on non-disciplinary leave during an ongoing investigation, according to a letter from Acting Superintendent Shawn Myers. He reports that no further details can be released regarding the investigation at this time. “This decision by the Toppenish...
