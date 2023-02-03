ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Most Amazing Under the Radar Restaurant is in Boise and 100 Years Old

Boise, especially in the last few years, has really gained some national attention as a fantastic foodie destination. From classic diners that have been around for decades to new scrumptious places to try the Treasure Valley area is full of yummy options. Before we get to the most amazing under the radar restaurant in Idaho according to cheapism.com, let's check out some of our favorite hole in the wall places to eat in the area.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Astonishing Eagle, Idaho Home Has Its Own Private Go-Kart Track

For some reason, there is no shortage of castle homes in Idaho!. Some look more like castles than others. The Von Frandsen Castle in Sagle might be the most authentic of these castle homes. From what we’ve read about the castle, only traditional methods were used to build it. Supposedly, there were no modern cranes or technology used while building it.
EAGLE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Home Has A “Safe Room” But It’s Not What You Would Expect

There's more we need to address than just the safe room in this home for sale in Boise. This home recently hit the market in the North End of Boise and is really close to Hyde Park, which is a highly sought after area close to shops and restaurants. As soon as you see this house you might wonder why would someone paint their home this color. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2,000 sqft which sits on a corner lot with a large garage.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso

BOISE, Idaho — Maggie's Crazy Easy Queso recipe. 1/2 pound to 1 pound ground beef, browned and drained. Combine ingredients in a casserole dish. No need to mix them, just place them in the dish in different sections. Preheat oven to 350 and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from...
BOISE, ID
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Meridian

If you are searching for the hotel finalized list in the Meridian town, you have arrived at the exact location. In this blog article, you are going to know a finalized list of the ideal hotel that is basically situated in the Meridian town. Also, a directional link from your...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

One Idaho Family’s Powerful Impact On The Civil Rights Movement

BOISE, Idaho. At its core, Black History Month is a celebratory observation of the contributions and sacrifices of our nation's African American community. Though it's widely known that the tradition's origins spring from the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the sitting president and director of the Idaho Black History Museum points out:
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

And Now For The Worst Boise Hotel Experiences of All Time

We're nowhere near summer yet but it's never too early to start planning a vacation. But where do you stay? Cue the debate of Airbnb versus hotels/motels... Look, I'm just going to come right out and say it: staying at an Airbnb or anything similar is way better than having to stay in a hotel. With hotels, you have so many of those disgusting things that they call "rules" and "regulations."
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

10 of the Best Places for Tater Tots in the Boise Area

I feel like today was made specifically for Idaho… because it’s National Tater Tot Day! We recently discovered the #1 family recipe in Idaho is actually tater tots. So, of course, we’ve gotta celebrate this day. And, if anyone knows a little something about potatoes, it’s Idahoans.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Home Way Overdoes It On The Green Paint

BOISE, Idaho. In case you missed it, 2022 was the year of green. From homeowners to homebuilders, last year's Harris Pole showed 62% of Americans would introduce a green color scheme into their home. But why? What made green the go-to color of 2022? Sue Wadden from Sherwin-Williams has the...
BOISE, ID
KTVB

7's HERO: Kayla's Journey

STAR, Idaho — On January 6th, 2023, life was forever changed for the Schmidt family of Star, Idaho. That is the night sisters Emily, 17, and Kayla,15, went out to grab dinner with friends. They hit a parked excavator head-on just down the street from the family's home. It was parked in the right lane in a construction zone, but the thick fog that night made it difficult to see.
STAR, ID
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

