WSAV-TV
‘Washed off the beach from the wake’ - Large cargo ships causing dangerous waves on Tybee Island
Georgia Southern budgets $1.2M for campus security camera upgrades
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University has budgeted $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras and video technology. According to the university, camera upgrades will create an interconnected network of cameras across the region. It comes after several crimes were committed near the main Georgia Southern campus, including an armed robbery and a car […]
Local swingers say no to using loofah sponges; Savannah sticks to tradition
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If loofahs are starting to be hard to come by, then look no further than some swingers in central Florida. Garnering attention from hundreds of thousands online, they are reportedly displaying loofah sponges to let people know that they’re a part of the swinger’s community. TikToker Tora Himan shared a now-viral […]
counton2.com
VIDEO: Georgia teacher faces board decision after shoving student
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. The superintendent of the school district says he wants Marc Roundtree, a social studies teacher at Langston Chapel Middle School, fired. While WSAV has learned the school board made a decision on Roundtree’s employment, a spokesperson for the district said she can’t yet release the details.
Possible breach of contract between the City of Savannah and the Savannah Bananas
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – We are learning more tonight about a possible breach of contract between the city and the Savannah Bananas. The team plays at Grayson Stadium but one News 3 viewer tells us that technically they shouldn’t—at least, not right now. In August, the Savannah Bananas left the Coastal Plain League to go […]
Protestors gather outside of SCAD Sunday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah College Of Art And Design is receiving backlash from community members. They claim the school is negatively impacting growth across the Hostess City. Several local groups speaking out today against SCAD saying it’s time for the private college to do its part when it comes to growth in downtown […]
Flau’jae Johnson making second appearance on American’s Got Talent
(WSAV) – Monday evening, Savannah native Flau’jae Johnson will make her second appearance on America’s Got Talent. Johnson currently plays basketball for Louisiana State University (LSU), but many people in Savannah remember when she started playing the sport at the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. The talented guard blossomed over the years and caught […]
15 years after sugar refinery explosion, monument remains decorated
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight we remember one of the darkest days in Chatham County’s history. It was 15 years ago today that the Imperial Sugar Refinery exploded. 14 people died and dozens were injured. At the entrance of the plant, a monument stands in memory of the lives lost. Today, a wreath and […]
wtoc.com
Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off Feb. 10
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local Girl Scout troops are gearing up for cookie season and Saturday area troop leaders picked up boxes of cookies for their troops to sell. Cars and U-hauls were loaded up at cookie pick up day. Troop leaders from region three, otherwise known as Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, met at Apple Moving to get their boxes of all the iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.
Newly updated alcohol ordinance will now require Savannah bars and restaurants to undergo training
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New training will be required for bars and restaurants in the City of Savannah Restaurants and bars in the city of Savannah will now have to undergo safety training. This training comes after the city council passed an update of the previous alcohol beverage ordinance. Under the newly updated ordinance, it […]
WSAV-TV
Former PMPED CFO Jeanne Seckinger explains Alex Murdaugh's characteristics while working at the law firm
allongeorgia.com
Midway Man Ties State Record for Sheepshead
A Midway man is the new tie state record holder for sheepshead (Archosargus probatocephalus) after the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his catch today. Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near the Sunbury community outside of Midway on Friday. His catch qualifies as a tie with the existing record of 14-pounds, 14-ounces set by Ralph White of Rincon in 2002.
3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
WSAV-TV
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
WJCL
Report : Savannah's Anthony Lanier to re-sign with Saskatchewan Roughriders
Savannah's Anthony Lanier is set to become the highest-paid American defensive player in the Canadian Football League. According to multiple published reports, the former Jenkins High School standout, has received a new contract with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that’s taken social media by storm. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening Friday, located in the same plaza as Costco. The line wrapped around the building, and owners tell News 3 they served over 2,500 cookies […]
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for season
The U Pick Daffodil farm in Okatie opened for its season on Sunday, February 5th at 9am, but ran out of blooms by 1pm, due to the farm having lots of visitors. With rows and rows of vibrant yellow blooms, visiting the farm to pick the beautiful yellow flowers is a winter pastime for lots of locals, most with little ones in tow.
wfxg.com
Son of Pastor and Activist Rev. Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell, Jr. creates documentary honoring his legacy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Pastor, activist, and father are the adjectives that describe Reverend Dr. Bennie R. Mitchell Jr. He was an outspoken community and political activist in Savannah for 37 years. Born in Edgefield, S.C., Mitchell attended school at Benedict College in Columbia, S.C. After moving to Savannah, Georgia,...
