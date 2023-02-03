ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Los Angeles

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Not a Fan of ‘Stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games

Josh Jacobs not a fan of 'stupid' NFL Pro Bowl Games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. At least one NFL star isn't a fan of the Pro Bowl Games. Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs didn't mince words when giving his opinion of this year's new Pro Bowl format.
NBC Los Angeles

Who Are the Youngest Quarterbacks to Win the Super Bowl?

Who are the youngest quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jalen Hurts’ ascension could augment yet again. The young Philadelphia Eagles star has taken his game to a new level in 2022, thus seeing him become an irreplaceable piece to the team’s run to Super Bowl LVII.
NBC Los Angeles

How Arizona Is Preparing to Make Super Bowl LVII Sustainable

How Arizona is preparing to make Super Bowl LVII sustainable originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles aren’t the only thing green at Super Bowl LVII. The NFL is heading to Arizona for the fourth time in Super Bowl history, but this year is shaping up to be one of the league’s most sustainable efforts. With over 120,000 people expected to descend upon Phoenix this week, the league has undergone some of its most ambitious initiatives.
