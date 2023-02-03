Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Longest Canyons In The U.S. Is Here In Wyoming And It’s An Unforgettable Adventure
While simply stepping outside your home can offer beautiful views and fun, the state offers some of the most incredible outdoor adventures if you’re willing to do some exploring. You’ll find hikes and trails around every turn, but for an especially fun adventure in Wyoming make your way to Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. Despite a portion being located in Montana, the Wyoming section of this awe-inspiring location will remind you just how lucky we are to spend time in this magnificent state.
Wyoming’s Blood Pressure Sure To Rise With New Tipping Rules?
If you're prone to get a little twisted when it's recommended to pay people for not really doing anything, then get ready for that blood pressure to rise. New York Magazine has recently released new rules for tipping and they're a little ridiculous. The first new 'rule' is crazy... 20-25%...
YouTuber Gives Interesting Reasons Why No One Lives In Wyoming
With just under 600,000 people living here, Wyoming is the least populated state in the U.S. That's pretty impressive when you look at the actual size of the state. Wyoming is the 10th largest state by area with 97,813 square miles. So in Wyoming there are 5.9 people per square mile.
Over 40 Vehicles Involved in Deadly Interstate Pileup in Wyoming
One motorist died and several were injured Saturday in a horrific pileup involving 44 vehicles along Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Arlington in southern Wyoming. Officials responded to the scene around mileposts 266 and 261 in Carbon County, per Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in two separate areas as the result of the brutal winter storm battering the state with feet of snow and roaring wind.
Wyoming Senate passes bill to criminalize gender-affirming treatment
CHEYENNE — Wyoming is inching closer to criminalizing gender-affirming treatment for children. Senate File 111, sponsored by Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, cleared its third reading in the Senate on Thursday in a 22-9 vote and is now headed to the House. Following the vote, a member of the public watching the floor from the upstairs gallery began swearing at lawmakers, upset about the result. That prompted the Senate sergeant at...
Attempt to defund UW gender studies fails again
CHEYENNE — Another attempt to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program failed in the House on Friday after a passionate debate that touched on academic freedom, morality and the state’s suffragist history. The budget amendment, brought forth by freshman lawmakers Reps. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, and Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, came as the Legislature wrapped up discussion of amendments to the supplemental budget bill. “The University of Wyoming is a...
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Wyoming You Need to Visit
Did you know that Wyoming’s capital and largest city, Cheyenne, has a population of just over 65,000?. Besides Cheyenne, there are only 10 other cities in Wyoming with a population over 10,000!. No wonder it’s so easy to find small towns in Wyoming – the state is pretty much...
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake can be saved. This is how we do it
The Great Salt Lake Strike Team, made up of Utah’s research universities and state agencies, will release an assessment on February 8 detailing options for the lake.
Explosives fugitive tied to Colorado, Wyoming: FBI
The FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.
Why Did Wyoming Politicians Introduce a New Bill to Phase out EV Sales?
As many people move toward EVs, Wyoming politicians are introducing a new bill that would phase out EV sales. The post Why Did Wyoming Politicians Introduce a New Bill to Phase out EV Sales? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside
Some likened the smell to flowers or described it as “floral.” Other said the stench is like a skunk that won’t leave. Depending on where you live and what direction the wind blows, the smell of marijuana growers is ruining some neighborhoods, according to Rep. Jedidiah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, who wants pot cultivators to install air […] The post Passing the smell test: Neighbors, lawmakers want pot industry to keep the smell inside appeared first on Daily Montanan.
