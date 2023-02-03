Read full article on original website
Bobov-45 and Rachmastrivka Wedding in Boro Park Tomorrow Night
Two big Chassidic Courts centered in Boro Park were meshadech a number of months ago, and the wedding will take place tomorrow, Tuesday night. The chosson is Shloime Benzion Shternbuch, a grandson of the Rebbe of Bobov-45 and of the Rav Sternbuch of Antwerp. The kallah is the granddaughter of...
2 students shot near their Brooklyn high school
Two students were shot one block from their Brooklyn public high school on Monday afternoon, a source and police said.
Brooklyn borough president talks gun violence, migrant crisis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City. The 26-year-old cop is still in critical condition and the suspect remained at large, Reynoso said on PIX11 Morning News on Monday. “The amount of guns we […]
New York Post Calls Basement Restaurants in Rockefeller Center ‘Captives’
Known crankster Steve Cuozzo at the New York Post hates the decor but loves the tuna bibimbap at Rockefeller Center’s new underground restaurants. The dining room at Naro, a Korean spot from the team behind the two-Michelin-starred Atomix, “has a too-plain look for a place that can top $300 a head at dinner,” he says, and feels “fit for little more than card playing.” The setup at Five Acres, from the owner of Prospect Heights restaurants Olmsted and Maison Yaki, reminds him of a “cattle pen” that’s hidden from view by “cheap-looking potted greenery.” None of this is too far off from Eater’s own assessment of the downstairs dining area, by the way, but calling these restaurants “captives” is some foil for the so-called “New York restaurant event of the year.”
Exclusive: Victim of drugging in Manhattan bar speaks out
NEW YORK -- CBS2 has learned of more cases in a growing and deadly robbery pattern in Manhattan bars.It has mostly targeted the city's LGBTQ+ community. At least three new cases have come to light that are similar to ones that left two men dead. CBS2 spoke exclusively with a victim who has come forward to bring these cases extra attention."I was left to die on the ground," the victim said.His attackers know where he lives, so the man does not want his name shared. But he's eager to let the public know he was drugged and robbed, and...
Hundreds of Brooklyn residents without heat
Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building did what they could to stay warm without heat amid frigid temperatures on Saturday. ‘Harlem’ brings the drama in second season. The new...
Mayor Adams sleeps on cot at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal to promote living space for migrants
Adams spent the night under the enclosure at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, sleeping on a cot. The mayor also played video games and laced up his sneakers on Saturday morning.
NYC cop charged with assault, menacing
NEW YORK, NY – An off-duty New York City cop was arrested on Saturday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 79th Precinct reported Efrain Alejandro, 29, was charged with assault, menacing, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol-content of .08. The details of Alejandro’s arrest were not immediately released. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. The post NYC cop charged with assault, menacing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten ‘Odd-land’: Strange shoreline idol, ghostly abandoned NYC train station, boat left in the weirdest spot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Here’s an idea: Get out of your car and walk around. That’s a good way to really see things on Staten Island. Including some pretty odd stuff. Like a weird waterfront carving that looks like some kind of idol. Or an abandoned train station...
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Shiva Information for Mrs. Frieda Berger A”H
Shiva for Mrs. Frieda Berger A”H is taking place at 318 Ave F., Brooklyn, until Wednesday morning. Shachris at 7:30 AM, Mincha at 4:30 PM, and Maariv at 6:30 PM. No visitors between 5-6 and after 10. R’ Mordechai Senderovits and R’ Binyomin Senderovits will be sitting at 1211...
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
New Report Finds One-Fifth of BK’s Aging Population Lives in Poverty
Brooklyn now has more residents older than 65 than the entire population of any other city in the state. And more than one-in-five are living in poverty, according to a new report from The Center for an Urban Future. In the past 10 years, the number of Brooklyn residents over...
Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Brooklyn are asking the public to assist in identifying two suspects wanted for two separate assaults. In both cases, the suspects, when confronted by employees over alleged shoplifting, they engaged in or threatened violence. As of approximately 9:30 PM on Sunday, an unknown male individual entered a commercial establishment located at 925 Livonia Avenue. As the individual attempted to leave the store with rolling papers, the victim, a 26-year-old male, attempted to stop him and asked him to pay for the item. The individual then punched the victim in the face. Several additional unknown The post Shoplifters assault workers in two separate incidents in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: 2 people shot dead in Brooklyn
The NYPD says two people were found shot to death in East Flatbush on Friday. Officers responded to 4722 Beverley Road just before 2 p.m. Police say a man and women were found with gunshot wounds to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The city's Medical Examiner...
Man seriously injured in stabbing in front of Manhattan McDonald’s
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed in front of a McDonald’s in Midtown Manhattan, police said Friday. The 41-year-old victim was attacked on Dec. 31 on Seventh Avenue near 40th Street, officials said. The attacker fled into the subway system after stabbing the victim. A knife was recovered at the scene. Emergency […]
Tiempo: Asylum seekers in NYC
We'll have an update on the influx of asylum seekers in New York City and tell you about "Sofrito" Sundays on Long Island.
Concerns growing over Flaco, the owl that escaped Central Park Zoo
A local bird expert warns the Eurasian eagle owl named Flaco cannot survive on its own in the wild.
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Ever wonder which restaurants your favorite celebrities hangout at in New York? Although many of the rich, high-profile celebrities are notorious for having a personal chef, the glamorous tv and film stars know that restaurants are the best places to be seen in, and why not enjoy amazing cuisine while you're there soaking in the attention.
Video shows migrants struggling to stay warm overnight at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Asylum seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant facility are urging the city to improve conditions after they had to sleep in the cold. News 12 received video from an asylum seeker that shows people inside the center sleeping with their jackets on and struggling to stay warm. He told...
