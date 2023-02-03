Educators have the power to transform lives in and out of the classroom setting. From teachers to senior administrators, all those who work within education can inspire and guide future generations toward success in academics and their subsequent careers. To honor these changemakers, Sam Houston State University’s College of Education (COE) recognizes educators who have made a significant contribution to the field in an awards ceremony each year with the Distinguished Educator of the Year award. This award is the highest honor the COE at SHSU can bestow upon its alumni.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO