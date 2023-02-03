Read full article on original website
Related
LOOK: Scientists Uncover Dinosaur with Preserved Face and Skin in ‘One-In-A-Billion’ Find
After nearly six years, archaeologists have uncovered what some now call the most “pristine” fossils ever unearthed. Although researchers have been finding dinosaur fossils for decades, this discovery is highly significant. One of the most amazing details of the discovery is that it still has its face and...
globalspec.com
A magnetic means of capturing waterborne PFAS
Schematic of the technology for PFAS capture. Source: Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202213071. A magnetic approach to the rapid and effective removal of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from contaminated water is being pioneered by researchers from the University of Queensland, Australia. The removal of these persistent “forever”...
globalspec.com
Quantum sensors accurately gauge EV battery life
A new quantum sensor developed in Japan can measure the energy stored in electric vehicle (EV) batteries much more accurately than existing devices. The sensor uses diamond nitrogen vacancy (NV) centers and could lead to substantial improvements in EV range and energy efficiency. Remaining energy is currently estimated by measuring...
globalspec.com
New robot takes inspiration from jellyfish-like zooplankton
A robot inspired by the jellyfish-like salp zooplankton has been developed by a team of researchers from Bristol University in the U.K. Capable of operating in unknown and extreme marine environments, the RobotSalps, like the semi-transparent, tubular-shaped salps that inspired them, can link to each other, forming so-called colonies. According...
globalspec.com
Robot with lizard-like design may be destined for Mars
Researchers at China’s Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics have developed a lizard-inspired robot that could one day be used to explore the surface of Mars. The four-legged, lizard-inspired robot could one day be used to find signs of past or present extra-terrestrial life on Mars, unveil forms of ancient microbial life, or to discover resources that exist outside of Earth, for instance.
globalspec.com
LAPP launches SKINTOP MINI small-diameter cable glands at ATX West 2023
LAPP North America will launch its expanded family of SKINTOP MINI cable glands at ATX West 2023, Booth 4355. The extended SKINTOP MINI range includes 2 mm to 7 mm diameter glands, allowing system designers to obtain protective, secure seals for their small-diameter cables while reducing cable density in their networked devices.
globalspec.com
Geckos' van der Waals adhesion is replicated
Scientists have long been fascinated by the gecko’s amazing ability to climb walls and ceilings with remarkable ease, a seemingly impossible feat made possible thanks to its specialized toes that give it an incredibly strong grip. But until recently, replicating this much-admired adhesion power for human applications has remained elusive.
globalspec.com
Watch these insect-inspired robots jump
Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Princeton University have developed tiny insect-sized jumping robots. The researchers were able to mimic so-called snap buckling in beetles wherein a rapid release of elastic energy occurs when a coiled muscle within a click beetle’s thorax is triggered, enabling the beetle to propel itself great distances into the air.
globalspec.com
CAES introduces its radiation-hardened power switch controller for space applications
Virginia-based CAES has introduced its Smart Power Switch Controller (SPSC) for power electronics designs in high-reliability space applications. According to its developers, the SPSC provides fault detection, isolation and recovery capabilities in one package. The radiation-hardened device features space assurance, a wide temperature range, and quick fault detection and recovery in one device.
Comments / 0