Read full article on original website
Related
globalspec.com
CAES introduces its radiation-hardened power switch controller for space applications
Virginia-based CAES has introduced its Smart Power Switch Controller (SPSC) for power electronics designs in high-reliability space applications. According to its developers, the SPSC provides fault detection, isolation and recovery capabilities in one package. The radiation-hardened device features space assurance, a wide temperature range, and quick fault detection and recovery in one device.
globalspec.com
LAPP launches SKINTOP MINI small-diameter cable glands at ATX West 2023
LAPP North America will launch its expanded family of SKINTOP MINI cable glands at ATX West 2023, Booth 4355. The extended SKINTOP MINI range includes 2 mm to 7 mm diameter glands, allowing system designers to obtain protective, secure seals for their small-diameter cables while reducing cable density in their networked devices.
globalspec.com
SDP/SI solves integration challenges with frameless brushless DC motors
Invented in 1962, brushless DC (BLDC) motors are now commonly used in multiple applications such as robotics, industrial automation, autonomous ground vehicles and personal transportation devices. Standard-frame DC motors are usually integrated into several end products; however, situations may arise where constraints in weight, inertia, volume or packaging require use of alternative solutions, such as frameless BLDC motors. There are benefits and challenges for integrating frameless BLDC motors. SDP/SI is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and supplier of precision motion control systems and components with a partnership with Nidec Motion Control, an industry-leading manufacturer of frameless BLDC motors.
globalspec.com
Quantum sensors accurately gauge EV battery life
A new quantum sensor developed in Japan can measure the energy stored in electric vehicle (EV) batteries much more accurately than existing devices. The sensor uses diamond nitrogen vacancy (NV) centers and could lead to substantial improvements in EV range and energy efficiency. Remaining energy is currently estimated by measuring...
globalspec.com
Mechanical fasteners vs adhesives in the MRO industry
Historically, the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market has been resistant to technological change and advancements. Mechanical fasteners have been relied upon for much of human history to ensure that connections between machine parts continue to operate smoothly, safely and securely. Adhesives also date back to ancient history but they have been the subject of significant improvement.
globalspec.com
TechInsights Teardown: Ford F-150 ADAS controller
The Ford F-150 is a staple of the American automotive industry as one of the best-selling trucks worldwide. As technology advances, Ford has kept up with adding the latest and greatest to the F-150 vehicles. The latest version of the truck contains a new advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) controller for added safety where the vehicle will be able to enhance driving while on the road.
globalspec.com
Adhesives innovations driven by VOC and sustainability trends
Military engineers apply adhesive to a substrate, with masks to mitigate exposure to vapors. Source: U.S. National Archives/LCPL M. Garcia, USMC. Adhesives are commonly used in a variety of industries such as housing, furniture, packaging,and upholstery. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) have been used widely in adhesives for the past half-century, but now that negative health and environmental effects have been uncovered, many organizations are moving to adopt low-VOC adhesives. In particular, it is suspected that VOCs may contribute to air pollution and create low ground-level ozone, also known as smog.
globalspec.com
New tech predicts shelf life of produce, minimizes food waste
Neolithics, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agritech startup based in Israel, has developed technology that predicts the shelf life of fresh produce. This technology, according to its developers, could potentially enable farmers and distributors to make shelf-life predictions that optimize the use of fruits and vegetables — like avocados for instance — thereby reducing food waste.
globalspec.com
Robot with lizard-like design may be destined for Mars
Researchers at China’s Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics have developed a lizard-inspired robot that could one day be used to explore the surface of Mars. The four-legged, lizard-inspired robot could one day be used to find signs of past or present extra-terrestrial life on Mars, unveil forms of ancient microbial life, or to discover resources that exist outside of Earth, for instance.
globalspec.com
Watch these insect-inspired robots jump
Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Princeton University have developed tiny insect-sized jumping robots. The researchers were able to mimic so-called snap buckling in beetles wherein a rapid release of elastic energy occurs when a coiled muscle within a click beetle’s thorax is triggered, enabling the beetle to propel itself great distances into the air.
Comments / 0