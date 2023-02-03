Military engineers apply adhesive to a substrate, with masks to mitigate exposure to vapors. Source: U.S. National Archives/LCPL M. Garcia, USMC. Adhesives are commonly used in a variety of industries such as housing, furniture, packaging,and upholstery. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) have been used widely in adhesives for the past half-century, but now that negative health and environmental effects have been uncovered, many organizations are moving to adopt low-VOC adhesives. In particular, it is suspected that VOCs may contribute to air pollution and create low ground-level ozone, also known as smog.

2 DAYS AGO