globalspec.com
Quantum sensors accurately gauge EV battery life
A new quantum sensor developed in Japan can measure the energy stored in electric vehicle (EV) batteries much more accurately than existing devices. The sensor uses diamond nitrogen vacancy (NV) centers and could lead to substantial improvements in EV range and energy efficiency. Remaining energy is currently estimated by measuring...
Mechanical fasteners vs adhesives in the MRO industry
Historically, the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market has been resistant to technological change and advancements. Mechanical fasteners have been relied upon for much of human history to ensure that connections between machine parts continue to operate smoothly, safely and securely. Adhesives also date back to ancient history but they have been the subject of significant improvement.
SDP/SI solves integration challenges with frameless brushless DC motors
Invented in 1962, brushless DC (BLDC) motors are now commonly used in multiple applications such as robotics, industrial automation, autonomous ground vehicles and personal transportation devices. Standard-frame DC motors are usually integrated into several end products; however, situations may arise where constraints in weight, inertia, volume or packaging require use of alternative solutions, such as frameless BLDC motors. There are benefits and challenges for integrating frameless BLDC motors. SDP/SI is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and supplier of precision motion control systems and components with a partnership with Nidec Motion Control, an industry-leading manufacturer of frameless BLDC motors.
Adhesives innovations driven by VOC and sustainability trends
Military engineers apply adhesive to a substrate, with masks to mitigate exposure to vapors. Source: U.S. National Archives/LCPL M. Garcia, USMC. Adhesives are commonly used in a variety of industries such as housing, furniture, packaging,and upholstery. Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) have been used widely in adhesives for the past half-century, but now that negative health and environmental effects have been uncovered, many organizations are moving to adopt low-VOC adhesives. In particular, it is suspected that VOCs may contribute to air pollution and create low ground-level ozone, also known as smog.
LAPP launches SKINTOP MINI small-diameter cable glands at ATX West 2023
LAPP North America will launch its expanded family of SKINTOP MINI cable glands at ATX West 2023, Booth 4355. The extended SKINTOP MINI range includes 2 mm to 7 mm diameter glands, allowing system designers to obtain protective, secure seals for their small-diameter cables while reducing cable density in their networked devices.
CAES introduces its radiation-hardened power switch controller for space applications
Virginia-based CAES has introduced its Smart Power Switch Controller (SPSC) for power electronics designs in high-reliability space applications. According to its developers, the SPSC provides fault detection, isolation and recovery capabilities in one package. The radiation-hardened device features space assurance, a wide temperature range, and quick fault detection and recovery in one device.
