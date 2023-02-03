ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

You have to try this Dallas eatery that makes Vietnamese street food with a Mexican twist

By Yolonda Williams, Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — How about a little Vietnamese street food with a Mexican twist? Surely, you can’t say no to that.

You are seriously missing out if you have not been to Cris and John, right here in Dallas, we’re talking about Vietnamese street food with a Mexican fusion combo. The flavors at this local eatery know how to pack a major punch.

Cris and John’s menu is filled with incredible eats like:

  • Egg rolls
  • Dumplings
  • Elote
  • Street Fries
  • Korean Fries
  • Bao buns/Tacos/Bahn Mi
  • Phorritos
  • Ramenrrito
  • Phodilla
  • Birria Tacos
  • Wings
  • And much, much more.

We caught up with co-owner John Pham to learn just how the restaurant came up with Vietnamese street food with a Mexican twist. He walked us through their incredible menu and it’s truly something you need to try; you’ll know you’re in for a treat when you get a whiff of what they’re cooking up.

