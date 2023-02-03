Update: Authorities release identity of body found in Augusta motel

Authorities have released the identity of the person found dead Thursday at an Augusta motel.

Brandon Dominic Marshall, 35, of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 12:31 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to Motel 6, located at 201 Boy Scout Rd., for a deceased person. When deputies arrived, they found Marshall dead in one of the rooms, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, pending an autopsy and toxicology reports, according to the release.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

