ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Update: Authorities release identity of body found in Augusta motel

By Alexandra Koch, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1Qgy_0kbj1Ri800

Authorities have released the identity of the person found dead Thursday at an Augusta motel.

Brandon Dominic Marshall, 35, of Augusta was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 12:31 p.m., Richmond County deputies responded to Motel 6, located at 201 Boy Scout Rd., for a deceased person. When deputies arrived, they found Marshall dead in one of the rooms, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death, pending an autopsy and toxicology reports, according to the release.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sentenced to life:Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 armed robbery at trailer park

Lawsuit filed:Mother of boy attacked by pit bulls in Columbia County files lawsuit

Comments / 5

Red Gottie
3d ago

A lot of people die at those motels off BoyScout. Lots of homelessness and drugs right there.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
AUGUSTA, GA
YAHOO!

Body found in building off Deans Bridge Road, apparent shooting

Augusta authorities launched an investigation into a suspicious death on Sunday. Richmond County sheriff's Lt. Kimberly Lee reported via a news release that deputies found the body of an unidentified Black male at a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive in south Augusta at approximately 1:24 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation. According to authorities, Jamie McNair was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.
WAYNESBORO, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Driver killed in single-car I-20 crash identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-car crash on I-20. According to dispatch, the crash happened Eastbound at the Bobby Jones exit and the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The coroner's office has identified the driver as fifty-seven-year-old Matthew Lowery of Gordon...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wach.com

Columbia man arrested in connection with neighborhood shooting incident

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department arrested a Columbia man Saturday in connection to a shooting incident in a local neighborhood. 22-year-old Darian Krisopher Riley was served with warrants for Assault and Battery, 1st degree and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. LPD officials say they responded...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Saluda crash kills one

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened on SC 23 near Dickert Drive, approximately 3.2 miles west of Batesburg, on Sunday, February 5. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SC 23 when the person drove off the right […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim. After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation. District...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in shooting outside Augusta Circle K

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting another man outside a Circle K last week. According to authorities, Brandon Safford, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and criminal damage to property in the first degree. The shooting...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize this Waynesboro man wanted for child molestation?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted on suspicion of child molestation. Authorities said Friday they are looking for Jamie McNair. His offenses include child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery against a child under 16, and sexual...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WSPA 7News

1 dead in overnight crash in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road. Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Early morning shooting in Augusta leaves one man dead

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning murder. On Wednesday, February 1st at 2:48 am, deputies responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies located a unresponsive male victim that had been shot at least twice. Victim was pronounced […]
AUGUSTA, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy