11 year old boy charged with assault

An 11 year old boy has been criminally charged after an assault last month near an Upstate school. Police say, the incident happened January 20th on Summit Drive right across from Summit Drive in elementary school in Greenville.

The report from the Greenville Police Department says, an 11 year old girl was assaulted by the boy after the two had prior confrontations. The Greenville County School District released a statement saying that school administrators are permitted to take action in certain cases even if the incident occurs off of school grounds.

The boy has been charged with 2nd degree assault and the school's principal has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.