Very little 'known right now': governor says of slaying of Sayreville councilwoman

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday night said that the killing of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour "feels very specific," and not politically motivated.

"This is a shocking, awful event. Unfortunately, there's very little that is known right now," he said of the Wednesday night shooting.

"It does not appear to be related to her position as an elected councilwoman," Murphy added.

Murphy made the comments to Nancy Solomon on her monthly radio program "Ask Governor Murphy" produced by WBGO in Newark.

Murphy also spoke about how unusual the facts are surrounding the crime.

"I've asked a whole bunch of electeds and folks in the know who have been around for a long time, can they remember a sitting elected official in the state being shot and killed and no one can remember," he said.

Dwumfour was gunned down in her car at about 7:20 p.m. on Check Avenue near Samuel Circle in the Parlin section of Sayreville.

Since then little has been released by officials about the crime other than the bare facts. Neighbors said they heard as many as 10 shots fired and at least one said they saw the killer flee the area toward the Garden State Parkway, which lies less than 500 feet from the scene of the killing.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, which is heading the investigation, has not held a press conference on the slaying.

The office issued a statement today saying, "There are currently no updates to report, this matter is still under investigation. There will be no press conference held, and because the investigation is still active and ongoing we are declining to comment on all matters at this time.'

So Murphy's comments provide the most up-to-date official statement on the murder of Dwumfour.

The head of the Sayreville schools relayed in a statement Thursday that it was safe for students to attend school.

“We were told by the Sayreville Police Department that it was safe for schools to open today (Thursday),” Sayreville Superintendent of Schools Richard Labbe said. “We along with police have heightened security especially at Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School, which is across the street from the Camelot at La Mer complex, where the shooting occurred, as well as across the district. We have done this by increasing police presence, as well as our campus security monitors. ”

Labbe said he cannot confirm or deny if Dwumfour had any children in the school district as he is prohibited from sharing any information about students.

But, he said, if her child or children do attend school in the district, then services, such as grief counseling, would be provided.

“Based on similar circumstances in the past, we would be on standby to provide extensive services for any child,” Labbe said.

A memorial service for the Sayreville community will be held in honor of Dwumfour at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Epic Church international, 2707 Main St. Extension, Sayreville, according to the borough. The event is open to the community.

Murphy skirted a question about whether the state Attorney General should get involved in the investigation. The Attorney General oversees the prosecutor's offices in the state. It has in the past picked up investigations of homicides ordinarily handled by county prosecutors, using the heft of the state police and the state Division of Criminal Justice.

The Melanie McGuire murder case was one of them. McGuire was convicted in 2007 of murdering her husband, William McGuire, in their Woodbridge condominium, stuffing his severed remains into three suitcases and dropping them into the Chesapeake Bay, where they were discovered shortly after.

Murphy said he has spoken to the GOP commissioners in Sayreville and Middlesex County as well as county Commissioner Director Ronald G. Rios about Dwumfour's slaying.

He closed his comments with a plea to the public.

"I promise you we'll do anything we can to track down this murderer," he said. "I'll just say to folks out there if you know anything, even if you think it's a little thing that may not matter don't hesitate, let the authorities know."

Authorities are urging anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to call Sayreville Detective Rebecca Morales at 732-727-4444 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Michelle Coppola at 732-745-3477.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Very little 'known right now': governor says of slaying of Sayreville councilwoman