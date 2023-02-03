ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

New chairs, sound system on council agenda

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

Wichita Falls city councilors on Tuesday will be asked to spend more than $250,000 on new chairs at the Multi-Purpose Events Center (MPEC) to match the décor of a new nearby hotel and conference center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaKCM_0kbj1Bpk00

In addition to ensuring a “consistent design theme,” the MPEC staff wants the extra-wide chairs in order to provide “more comfort and durability.” If approved by council, the money would go to MTS Seating of Michigan for 1,200 chairs and four hand trucks to tote the chairs around.

The MPEC staff noted the current chairs at the facility are original to the building.

If councilors approve, the money would come from $2,589,000 in excess money the council has approved for spiffing up the MPEC.

Councilors will also consider spending $580,000 for a new sound system for the Kay Yeager Coliseum at MPEC. The money would be paid to a Houston company and would come from the city’s venue tax.

In other business, councilors will consider:

  • Appropriating $3.2 million from the Water and Sewer Fund for repairs to the city’s water treatment plants.
  • Authorizing an award to Freeman Paving LLC for $2,396,285 for the 2023 Asphalt Rehabilitation Project.
  • Closing an alley in the 800 block of Juarez Street to make way for a new Boys and Girls Club.
  • Approving a $64,000 bid for demolition of condemned properties.
  • Applying for a $131,000 Edward Byrne Memorial grant for the police department.
  • Applying for a $65,000 grant for police department active shooter training.
  • Approving personnel matters in the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel6now.com

Construction on track for major projects in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With four straight days of either freezing rain, sleet or snow, construction crews faced challenges trying to work in these elements. The MPEC Hotel and Convention Center, the Wichita County Tax Office and Wichita Falls ISD’s two new high schools, Legacy and Memorial, all suffered some sort of setback due to the weather this week, but the representatives with all said they have weather days built into their projects to prevent them from delaying the completion date.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Republicans express their voice with CCRP conventions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Republicans met at the Comanche County Fair Grounds Saturday for Precinct and County Conventions. Precinct and County officers were elected today. Each had the opportunity to present any rule changes in order to prepare for the state convention in May. According to party rules for the...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls Farmers Market host happy hearts event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The community gathered at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market today to enjoy their happy hearts market event in theme with valentine’s day this month. Vendors had handmade crafts and baked goods themed around the holiday. A craft table was also available for customers to make...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Base Camp Lindsey receives $15k donation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Base Camp Lindsey is one step closer to reaching its goal after receiving a donation. The non-profit received a $15,000 donation from Crossroads Gangs from funds raised at its annual Beast Feast. Saturday morning, people were out working on the building as they work to help homeless veterans. Steve Halloway, a […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Electrical fire damages apartment, displaces family

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A family was displaced Saturday night after an electrical adapter plugged into a child’s toy sparked a fire, causing damage to the apartment. According to Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, shortly before midnight, the fire department responded to a structure fire at the Colony Park Apartments on Taft Blvd. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate reopening

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill said the reopening of the Bentley Gate on Sheridan Road will reopen Sunday, February 5th, at 7 p.m. Officials said the gate is now equipped with the Automated Vehicle Barrier System which will help prevent unauthorized access to Fort Sill. They also said...
FORT SILL, OK
US105

Bobby Should Be Living in Wichita Falls for the ‘King of the Hill’ Reboot

This would be an amazing callback to one of our favorite 'King of the Hill' episodes. We learned earlier this week that 'King of the Hill' is officially coming back with Mike Judge. It will be airing on Hulu and they expect it to come out at some point this year, although no release date has been announced yet. We have not had a new 'King of the Hill' episode since 2009 and we will have to see where the show picks up.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Fort Sill Commander suspended

FORT SILL OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Fort Sill brass suspended after alleged hunting violations. According to Army Spokeswoman, Cynthia O. Smith, Commanding General of the U.S. Army training and doctrine command, has suspended Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper from his position as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Oklahoma, pending […]
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

Longtime Lawton police officer retires

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 25 year veteran of the Lawton Police Department is heading into retirement. Louie Pohawpatchoko rang the bell outside the Department Friday, twice, as per tradition. Pohawpatchoko was surrounded by his friends and family for the occasion. As for what awaits him in retirement... he says...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Black History Month: Hattie McDaniel

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This African-American actress and singer changed the viewership of black women on screen. She played characters that mimicked how whites saw blacks in real life. However, this star was just starting the beginning of her road down the red carpet. This person is none other...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

5 injured in altercation at Lawton Correctional Facility earlier this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Lawton Correctional Facility have confirmed an incident took place this week, resulting in multiple inmates needing outside medical attention. They say five inmates were treated off-site after an altercation between two groups of inmates broke out. Three are currently in stable condition and...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Thief caught stealing out of truck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A theft that was caught on camera, stole almost a thousand dollars worth of equipment out of the bed of the victim’s truck in late January. The victim said he only walked away for a moment before the crook struck under just five seconds.
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park chase suspect gets more charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges continue to pile up on an Iowa Park man since a high speed chase and crash last March. Since Jacob Haile of Iowa Park was arrested last March and charged with evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, seven more charges have been filed against him from August to this month. […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy