ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville man charged with murder after neighbor dies from December shooting

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1FtQ_0kbj199X00

A Fayetteville man is charged with murder after the man he's accused of shooting in December died of the injuries last week, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.

Gregory Yulanta Davis, 44, of the 6700 block of Winchester Street, had his charge upgraded Thursday to first-degree murder in the Dec. 8 shooting of David Roland Deberry, 63. Deberry succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 27, District Attorney Billy West said.

Davis has been in custody since Dec. 20 when he was first arrested in the case on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The shooting was the result of a dispute between neighbors, the Fayetteville Police Department's incident report and dispatch logs indicate. According to Cumberland County property records, Davis lived directly across from Deberry in the neighborhood off South Reilly Road. Deberry owned his home there since 1988.

A recording of the police radio dispatch and the dispatch log state Davis called 911 at 12:27 p.m. to report the shooting.

"He was attacked by the subject so the reporting party shot him. The firearm is in the trunk of the vehicle," a dispatcher said.

The dispatch log offers additional details. "NEIGHBOR ATTACKED HIM AND HE SHOT HIM,' it reads.

Deberry is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail, jail records show.

Comments / 6

Cecilia Jasper
3d ago

somehow the writer mixed this up..wasn't Deberry the neighbor who recently died after being shot (the 63 year old) and the 40 something is being being held in jail?

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
SANFORD, NC
cbs17

1 person shot after fight at Fayetteville bar, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot following a fight at a Fayetteville bar, according to police. This happened at Jumpers on Reilly Road on Sunday night around midnight. Police said a fight took place inside the bar and then one person was shot. The victim was taken...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Woman shot as men tried to steal car outside Fayetteville store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A woman was shot Monday several times outside a food mart in Fayetteville. The shooting occurred before 2:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Food Mart at Hillsboro and Cumberland streets. Investigators say a woman was in the parking lot when two men approached her and tried to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says

Resource fair for WHA residents to be held at Creekwood Community Center. An education fair and job training expo will be held at the Creekwood Community Center for Wilmington Housing Authority residents and neighbors. Commissioners approve ordinance to prevent people from sleeping on county property, appoint register of deeds. Updated:...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling drugs

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man for allegedly selling drugs. 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy of Elizabethtown was arrested on Saturday on active warrants for Sell cocaine, Deliver cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, and two counts of Conspire to sell/deliver cocaine.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

FBI offering additional reward in substation shooting

An additional reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in the ongoing Moore County power grid attack investigation. The FBI Charlotte field office announced in a Feb. 3 press release it is offering rewards of up to $25,000 in two separate investigations of shootings at electrical substations in North Carolina. Agents continue working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on the cases. At this time, investigators do not believe the shootings in Moore and Randolph counties are connected.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man, juvenile injured after being fired at, crashing vehicle in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a juvenile were sent to a hospital Friday after a shots fired call led to a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. Around 6:42 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at 4101 Wake Forest Road, police said. At about the same time, a vehicle crash happened near Hardimont and Montreat roads.
RALEIGH, NC
WECT

Man found dead in Columbus County house fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Columbus County. According to Fire Marshal Shannon Blackman, crews responded to the fire at a home on Matthew Drive in Chadbourn just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The man, age 80, was found dead inside the home as crews battled the smoke and flames coming from the house.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man injured in Raleigh shooting, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital after he was shot Friday. Raleigh police were called at 11:36 a.m. to Crosslink Mart Groceries, at 1109 Crosslink Road, in reference to a shooting. Police said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WILSON, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy