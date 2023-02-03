SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A transformative transportation project is coming to Summerville after town council voted in favor of it on Monday. The Maple Street extension project will include the widening of Maple Street from two to four lanes east of Shamrock Drive to West Richardson Avenue; adding turns lanes to the US-78 intersection; installing a traffic light at West Richardson Avenue; and creating a new alignment from West Richardson Avenue to Parson Road where the roadway will transition from three lanes to two lanes.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO