ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Crews responding to rollover crash, vehicle fire on Ladson Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the North Charleston Fire Department are responding to a rollover crash on Ladson Road at Palmetto Commerce Parkway Monday morning. NCFD urged the public to avoid the area shortly after 8:15 a.m. According to the fire department, the crash involved a vehicle...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville Town Council approves $22M Maple Street extension project

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A transformative transportation project is coming to Summerville after town council voted in favor of it on Monday. The Maple Street extension project will include the widening of Maple Street from two to four lanes east of Shamrock Drive to West Richardson Avenue; adding turns lanes to the US-78 intersection; installing a traffic light at West Richardson Avenue; and creating a new alignment from West Richardson Avenue to Parson Road where the roadway will transition from three lanes to two lanes.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Calhoun Street lane closures Sunday night due to construction

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) \ — Roadwork will take place on Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. on Calhoun Street. Construction crews will be doing asphalt milling and paving, causing some lane closures throughout the night. The work area runs from the gore of the connector to the intersection...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Body found in retention pond of Summerville-area neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the Summerville area on Sunday. Members of the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wynfield Forest neighborhood shortly after noon after receiving reports that a body had been found in a retention pond, according to SPD.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

SCPA submits draft plan to city for Union Pier

A piece of prime waterfront real estate on the peninsula could soon be developed. The South Carolina Ports Authority has submitted its plan for the Union Pier to the City of Charleston. The plan calls for retail, restaurants, hotels, housing, and 19 acres of green space for the public. It's...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

35-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle in Georgetown County: Coroner

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly incident in Georgetown County. Wanda Michelle Chavis, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Crews said they responded to Highmarket Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Ridgway added the incident happened...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Planet Fitness reopens at Citadel Mall after undergoing renovations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Planet Fitness at the Citadel Mall reopened bright and early Monday morning offering its members a place to work out for the first time since November. The gym closed to be remodeled. Renovations were made to the location's Black Card Spa and locker rooms, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO searching for missing 16-year-old from McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 16-year-old last seen on Feb. 1. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray shots. Deputies said she is a "habitual runaway" and...
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspects arrested with gun, marijuana at Charleston International Airport

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men were arrested at Charleston International Airport on Sunday after a narcotics investigation led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana and an illegally-carried firearm, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Kendale Gadis, 23, is charged with trafficking...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

FAA: Flights paused at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington due to national security

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the FAA website, CHS, MYR, and ILM are no longer grounded. At 3:14 p.m., the FAA stated the flights at these three airports are resuming, other airspace has been reopened, and normal operations are resuming. The announcement follows the U.S. military downing a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the ocean near the Carolinas.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy