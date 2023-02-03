Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Crews responding to rollover crash, vehicle fire on Ladson Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the North Charleston Fire Department are responding to a rollover crash on Ladson Road at Palmetto Commerce Parkway Monday morning. NCFD urged the public to avoid the area shortly after 8:15 a.m. According to the fire department, the crash involved a vehicle...
abcnews4.com
Summerville Town Council approves $22M Maple Street extension project
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A transformative transportation project is coming to Summerville after town council voted in favor of it on Monday. The Maple Street extension project will include the widening of Maple Street from two to four lanes east of Shamrock Drive to West Richardson Avenue; adding turns lanes to the US-78 intersection; installing a traffic light at West Richardson Avenue; and creating a new alignment from West Richardson Avenue to Parson Road where the roadway will transition from three lanes to two lanes.
abcnews4.com
Calhoun Street lane closures Sunday night due to construction
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) \ — Roadwork will take place on Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. on Calhoun Street. Construction crews will be doing asphalt milling and paving, causing some lane closures throughout the night. The work area runs from the gore of the connector to the intersection...
abcnews4.com
Body found in retention pond of Summerville-area neighborhood
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a body was found in a retention pond in the Summerville area on Sunday. Members of the Summerville Police Department responded to the Wynfield Forest neighborhood shortly after noon after receiving reports that a body had been found in a retention pond, according to SPD.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with tree on Johns Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim off an early-Monday-morning crash on Johns Island that left a motorcyclist dead. Zane Taylor, 26, of Charleston, died around 1:19 a.m. while on scene at the 3300 block of Old Pond Road. The coroner said he died...
abcnews4.com
SCPA submits draft plan to city for Union Pier
A piece of prime waterfront real estate on the peninsula could soon be developed. The South Carolina Ports Authority has submitted its plan for the Union Pier to the City of Charleston. The plan calls for retail, restaurants, hotels, housing, and 19 acres of green space for the public. It's...
abcnews4.com
Community holds vigil in North Charleston in honor of Tyre Nichols
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Last month, Tyre Nichols was pulled over and beaten by multiple police officers with the Memphis Police Department. He died three days later. On Sunday, many gathered at Waylyn Park to honor Nichols and pray for darkness to end. “It’s a way we honor...
abcnews4.com
35-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle in Georgetown County: Coroner
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly incident in Georgetown County. Wanda Michelle Chavis, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Crews said they responded to Highmarket Street around 10:45 p.m. Sunday. Ridgway added the incident happened...
abcnews4.com
Man suffers severe burns in vehicle fire on Ravenel Bridge; Driver charged with DUI
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing felony DUI charges after a vehicle caught fire while going over the Ravenel Bridge, leading to three occupants suffering burns, according to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Friday evening at around 9:30 p.m., an officer was...
abcnews4.com
Planet Fitness reopens at Citadel Mall after undergoing renovations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Planet Fitness at the Citadel Mall reopened bright and early Monday morning offering its members a place to work out for the first time since November. The gym closed to be remodeled. Renovations were made to the location's Black Card Spa and locker rooms, and...
abcnews4.com
Deputies search for gunmen after armed robbery at Georgetown Co. store
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 9006 Pleasant Hill Drive shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a...
abcnews4.com
Person shot while riding in car on Highway 78; Suspect not identified
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday. According to the sheriff's office, a man arrived to Summerville Medical Center to receive treatment after he had been shot in the hand. The victim told...
abcnews4.com
2 dead after car drives wrong way on I-26 eastbound in Berkeley County
BERKELEY CO, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP reported two people died in a two vehicle collision on I-26 eastbound near the 197 mile marker around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday. Authorities report a Nissan was traveling east on I-26 and a Mazda was traveling west on I-26 in the eastbound lane, causing a head on crash.
abcnews4.com
CCSO searching for missing 16-year-old from McClellanville
MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a 16-year-old last seen on Feb. 1. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray shots. Deputies said she is a "habitual runaway" and...
abcnews4.com
Suspects arrested with gun, marijuana at Charleston International Airport
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men were arrested at Charleston International Airport on Sunday after a narcotics investigation led to the discovery of several pounds of marijuana and an illegally-carried firearm, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Kendale Gadis, 23, is charged with trafficking...
abcnews4.com
SCHP: Driver in Clarendon County killed after crashing into unoccupied vehicle on I-95
CLAREDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A two-vehicle collision the evening of Feb. 3 on I-95 has left one dead. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the collision occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. near the 133 mile marker, five miles north of Gable. Police say a 2010 Ford...
abcnews4.com
Colleton County vs Lucky Beckham | High School Hoops | FULL GAME
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County and Lucky Beckham high school will face off Friday in this week's High School Hoops game!. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. A full replay of the game can be viewed in the media player above or on...
abcnews4.com
FAA: Flights paused at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington due to national security
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: According to the FAA website, CHS, MYR, and ILM are no longer grounded. At 3:14 p.m., the FAA stated the flights at these three airports are resuming, other airspace has been reopened, and normal operations are resuming. The announcement follows the U.S. military downing a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the ocean near the Carolinas.
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh's alibi may no longer be 'ironclad' after caretaker's testimony Monday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's week three in the murder trial for Alex Murdaugh, the man accused of killing his wife and son. After Monday, an alibi once described as “ironclad” by his defense team is now showing signs of distress. The state presented its star...
abcnews4.com
LIVE BLOG: Murdaugh Murder Trial, Day 11: Judge says financial crime evidence admissable
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A third week in the Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday. The live blog embed below is authored by Drew Tripp. The trial is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m., but the jury won't join until 11:30 a.m. Mark Tinsley is expected to testify Monday...
Comments / 0