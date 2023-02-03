ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Spectrum seeking candidates for 100 new outbound telesales positions at Florence call center

Spectrum is seeking candidates for 100 new outbound sales jobs at its Florence call center. These new roles are generally outbound telesales representatives who will be offered a competitive starting hourly wage, along with commission and incentives. Telesales representatives who reach their targets earn more than $50,000 annually while top performers can make as much as $63,000 or more.
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Butler County elected official accused of public corruption steps down

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges abruptly stepped down Monday. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel announced in a letter to the other two trustees he was retiring from office and vacating his position effective Monday, according to a copy released to FOX19 NOW by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

DEP’S officially rebrands to Liquor Barn

Discount Everyday Prices, better known as DEP’s Fine Wine and Spirits, has officially replaced its signage and remarketed at Liquor Barn after a 2020 acquisition. Louisville-based Blue Equity, LLC acquired DEP’s, a wine and liquor retailer, in the summer of 2020, adding to its collection of Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores across the state, bringing their total to 23 locations — all of which operate in Kentucky.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Pavement work prompts interstate lane closures in Clinton County

BOWERSVILLE, Ohio — Motorists in Clinton County will face road closures on the interstate on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to ODOT, single-lane closures will take effect along Interstate 71 for pavement work on Tuesday, Feb. 7. North and southbound I-71 will be reduced to...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

$35 million in bonds approved for CVG project

A $35 million aircraft maintenance facility is coming to CVG thanks to bonds approved last week. A resolution was approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on Jan. 31 that supports the issuance of tax-exempt special facility revenue bonds for a new project at the airport. The motion passed 4-0.
Fox 19

Plea or trial setting for Butler County elected official in public corruption case

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges is due in court for a plea or trial setting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. A grand jury indicted Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel last fall on three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor charges of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
kiss951.com

Queen City Audio & Appliances Is Celebrating Veterans & More

Queen City Audio & Appliances is always connecting with community stakeholders and giving back. Fran Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Alicea, Director of Marketing @ Queen City Audio, Video, and Appliances regarding their past events and new ones.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

DAV to welcome new cohort of veteran entrepreneurs

A three-day entrepreneurship boot camp invites dozens of veterans and business leaders to the Disabled American Veteran’s (DAV) Northern Kentucky headquarters. DAV will welcome a new cohort of entrepreneurs in the military and veteran community for the first DAV Patriot Boot Camp of the new year. In addition to...
ERLANGER, KY
WRBI Radio

Several Franklin County departments battle pole barn fire

— Several departments were called to a pole barn fire on the 16,000 block of McGuire Ridge Road in western Franklin County late Saturday night. Crews from Blooming Grove, Metamora, and Brookville battled the flames. The Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department returned to the scene late Sunday morning to deal...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
lovelandmagazine.com

Queen City Motors offering $2K reward for stolen truck

Loveland Police have another request for assistance…. Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, January 20 at approximately 3 AM, a 2011 Brown/Gold Dodge Ram 2500 with “Longhorn Trim” was stolen from Queen City Motors at 421 Loveland Madeira Road. A white van may have been involved in the theft.
LOVELAND, OH
linknky.com

Galley Group to open food hall at Newport on the Levee, searching for chefs with restaurant concepts

A new food hall is set to open at Newport on the Levee in summer 2023. The Galley on the Levee will feature four chef-driven restaurants and a bar, and the food hall will open out to Bridgeview Box Park. The food hall’s restaurants will also have full-service kitchens, and visitors can enjoy their meals in first-come, first-served communal seating.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state

The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

WVHS students ‘all safe’ after nearby police call sends campus into lockdown

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. to include information from the Walton Verona Superintendent. Walton-Verona Independent School District placed the high school on a brief lockdown Monday morning while law enforcement responded to an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. Walton-Verona Superintendent Matt Baker confirmed the nature of the...
VERONA, KY

