Spectrum seeking candidates for 100 new outbound telesales positions at Florence call center
Spectrum is seeking candidates for 100 new outbound sales jobs at its Florence call center. These new roles are generally outbound telesales representatives who will be offered a competitive starting hourly wage, along with commission and incentives. Telesales representatives who reach their targets earn more than $50,000 annually while top performers can make as much as $63,000 or more.
Solar farms spread throughout Brown and surrounding counties
Farms, open land, and preserved forests are among Brown County’s charms. Residents enjoy the peaceful, organic ambiance and beauty that
linknky.com
Latonia’s new Enzweiler Building Institute unveiled to the public at ribbon-cutting ceremony
After months of anticipation, Latonia’s Enzweiler Building Institute is finally open to the public. Classes officially began on Jan. 31, just six days after the City of Covington hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening. The “Covington Campus” offers programs focused on carpentry, welding, electricity, HVAC and plumbing. In...
wvxu.org
Citizen Complaint Authority: Cincinnati Police acted improperly at times during 2020 protests
A new report finds Cincinnati Police didn't respond correctly in all cases during the 2020 local protests against the death of George Floyd, including using mass arrests of nonviolent protesters instead of simply citing them. Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020. Thousands protested locally...
Fox 19
Butler County elected official accused of public corruption steps down
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges abruptly stepped down Monday. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel announced in a letter to the other two trustees he was retiring from office and vacating his position effective Monday, according to a copy released to FOX19 NOW by the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.
City of Covington to begin issuing fines to property owners illegally operating short-term rentals
Covington property owners who illegally operate short-term rentals – also known as vacation rentals or Airbnbs – are about to face stiff penalties for failing to acquire the mandatory rental dwelling license and zoning approval and for not paying the required occupational license fee. Those penalties include:. •...
linknky.com
DEP’S officially rebrands to Liquor Barn
Discount Everyday Prices, better known as DEP’s Fine Wine and Spirits, has officially replaced its signage and remarketed at Liquor Barn after a 2020 acquisition. Louisville-based Blue Equity, LLC acquired DEP’s, a wine and liquor retailer, in the summer of 2020, adding to its collection of Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores across the state, bringing their total to 23 locations — all of which operate in Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Pavement work prompts interstate lane closures in Clinton County
BOWERSVILLE, Ohio — Motorists in Clinton County will face road closures on the interstate on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. According to ODOT, single-lane closures will take effect along Interstate 71 for pavement work on Tuesday, Feb. 7. North and southbound I-71 will be reduced to...
linknky.com
$35 million in bonds approved for CVG project
A $35 million aircraft maintenance facility is coming to CVG thanks to bonds approved last week. A resolution was approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on Jan. 31 that supports the issuance of tax-exempt special facility revenue bonds for a new project at the airport. The motion passed 4-0.
Fox 19
Plea or trial setting for Butler County elected official in public corruption case
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges is due in court for a plea or trial setting at 8:30 a.m. Monday. A grand jury indicted Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel last fall on three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor charges of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value.
kiss951.com
Queen City Audio & Appliances Is Celebrating Veterans & More
Queen City Audio & Appliances is always connecting with community stakeholders and giving back. Fran Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Alicea, Director of Marketing @ Queen City Audio, Video, and Appliances regarding their past events and new ones.
linknky.com
DAV to welcome new cohort of veteran entrepreneurs
A three-day entrepreneurship boot camp invites dozens of veterans and business leaders to the Disabled American Veteran’s (DAV) Northern Kentucky headquarters. DAV will welcome a new cohort of entrepreneurs in the military and veteran community for the first DAV Patriot Boot Camp of the new year. In addition to...
WRBI Radio
Several Franklin County departments battle pole barn fire
— Several departments were called to a pole barn fire on the 16,000 block of McGuire Ridge Road in western Franklin County late Saturday night. Crews from Blooming Grove, Metamora, and Brookville battled the flames. The Blooming Grove Volunteer Fire Department returned to the scene late Sunday morning to deal...
lovelandmagazine.com
lovelandmagazine.com
Queen City Motors offering $2K reward for stolen truck
Loveland Police have another request for assistance…. Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, January 20 at approximately 3 AM, a 2011 Brown/Gold Dodge Ram 2500 with “Longhorn Trim” was stolen from Queen City Motors at 421 Loveland Madeira Road. A white van may have been involved in the theft.
linknky.com
Galley Group to open food hall at Newport on the Levee, searching for chefs with restaurant concepts
A new food hall is set to open at Newport on the Levee in summer 2023. The Galley on the Levee will feature four chef-driven restaurants and a bar, and the food hall will open out to Bridgeview Box Park. The food hall’s restaurants will also have full-service kitchens, and visitors can enjoy their meals in first-come, first-served communal seating.
linknky.com
Campbell, Kenton Counties, among others, join KY Jailers Association in lawsuit against state
The Kentucky Jailers Association, four Kentucky counties, including Campbell and Kenton, and their jailers have joined forces in a complaint/petition against the Kentucky Department of Corrections. The complaint was filed on Jan. 20 regarding housing state inmates in county facilities, claiming that the state has ignored its statutory responsibilities to...
Bellevue follows lead of neighboring Dayton, takes first steps toward city-wide indoor smoking ban
The City of Bellevue listened to the first reading of an ordinance last month which will ban smoking in most areas of the city. It will be known as the Bellevue Smoke-Free Air Ordinance, and it is on the website. If the ordinance passes, Bellevue will become the 34th city...
WLWT 5
Dozens of golf carts destroyed after massive fire at business in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Sycamore Township firefighters extinguish massive blaze that consumed dozens of golf carts, Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported some time after 12:00 p.m. at the Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road. Firefighters on scene believe there may be surveillance video of the fire and how it...
linknky.com
WVHS students ‘all safe’ after nearby police call sends campus into lockdown
This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. to include information from the Walton Verona Superintendent. Walton-Verona Independent School District placed the high school on a brief lockdown Monday morning while law enforcement responded to an individual experiencing a mental health crisis. Walton-Verona Superintendent Matt Baker confirmed the nature of the...
