ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Red and Black

Former Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green retires from the NFL

Former Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green retired from the NFL on Monday following a 12-year pro career. Green announced his decision on Instagram. A 5-star recruit from Summerville, South Carolina, Green played for Georgia from 2008-2010. He posted 166 receptions for 2,619 yards and 23 touchdowns over three seasons as a Bulldog.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Red and Black

UGA generates record $7.6 billion for Georgia economy

In 2022, the University of Georgia made a record $7.6 billion impact on Georgia’s economy, a $200 million increase in impact compared to the previous year. According to a press release from UGA Media Relations, contributing factors to the economic growth include an increase in the number of undergraduate and graduate degrees given, increases in externally funded research activities and an expansion of public service and outreach.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy