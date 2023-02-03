Read full article on original website
Former Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green retires from the NFL
Former Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green retired from the NFL on Monday following a 12-year pro career. Green announced his decision on Instagram. A 5-star recruit from Summerville, South Carolina, Green played for Georgia from 2008-2010. He posted 166 receptions for 2,619 yards and 23 touchdowns over three seasons as a Bulldog.
UGA generates record $7.6 billion for Georgia economy
In 2022, the University of Georgia made a record $7.6 billion impact on Georgia’s economy, a $200 million increase in impact compared to the previous year. According to a press release from UGA Media Relations, contributing factors to the economic growth include an increase in the number of undergraduate and graduate degrees given, increases in externally funded research activities and an expansion of public service and outreach.
