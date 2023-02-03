ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Related
Michigan Advance

Dems propose $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks, increasing EITC, repealing retirement tax

After weeks of negotiations, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leaders announced Monday morning that Michigan taxpayers would receive $180 “inflation relief” checks as part of a proposal that includes boosting the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and rolling back the state’s so-called retirement tax. “I’m excited about delivering the largest tax break in decades […] The post Dems propose $180 ‘inflation relief’ checks, increasing EITC, repealing retirement tax appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Whitmer plan would boost aid to future teachers, but skip retention bonuses

During her reelection campaign, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised to prioritize teacher recruitment and retention, but the budget she will unveil on Wednesday includes just $100 million for it — a small fraction of what she proposed last year.Her proposal last February called for spending $1.5 billion on teacher retention bonuses over four years. Republicans wouldn’t support that. This year, Whitmer’s own party is in charge of the Legislature, but the bonuses...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Democrats' proposed inflation checks would be $180

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to discuss a tax break she and other Democrats proposed last week. (Feb. 6, 2023) Democrats’ proposed inflation checks would be $180. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Gov. Whitmer holds press conference on new plan to lower costs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference with other state leaders on Monday to discuss what Democrats are calling the biggest tax break in decades for millions of Michiganders. The Lowering MI Costs Plan was formally announced on Friday and would get rid of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

To The Point: State budget and tax reduction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Republican leader in the statehouse says there is a plan to move hundreds of millions of tax dollars within state budgets and do away with a scheduled tax reduction but the governor’s office says that’s not so. “Early this week I got word that Governor Whitmer was planning to […]
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer, top lawmakers announce deal on Michigan income tax cuts

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and top Democrat lawmakers announced a deal Friday that they say will provide everyone in Michigan with tax relief. Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate said they agreed to a framework for the Lowering MI Costs plan, which includes reductions in income tax rates, a higher tax credit and direct payments.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Whitmer, Democrats Agree Upon Massive Tax Relief Plan

A massive tax break plan has been agreed upon and looks to be on the way to Michiganders. Friday afternoon, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an agreement was reached, between her and Democratic leaders in Lansing, that will bring major relief to seniors and working families specifically, but also line the pockets of every tax payer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made

There exists enough resources to provide the 10 million people of our state the energy they need. What Michigan lacks is the political will to insist on reliable energy, preferring instead weather-dependent sources such as wind and solar. Michigan’s coming energy crisis will be man-made. The resources of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Engineers debate potential volatility of proposed Great Lakes Tunnel

(The Center Square) – Warnings of a potential explosion if the proposed Great Lakes Tunnel is built have been reiterated by engineers and equally refuted by the pipeline’s proponents. Geologist and engineer Brian O’Mara and pipeline safety expert Richard Kuprewicz submitted testimony to the Michigan Public Service Commission on Friday in which they asserted the proposed tunnel could explode either from methane, crude oil, or natural gas liquids. Enbridge, the...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy