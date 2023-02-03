Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez picks Gervonta Davis to defeat Ryan Garcia on April 15th
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to beat Ryan Garcia in their agreed upon but still unsigned mega-fight on Showtime PPV on April 15th. Like many, Alvarez feels that the 24-year-old Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) lacks the experience to defeat a fighter of Tank Davis’ caliber at this early juncture of his career, so he’ll lose the fight.
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
sportszion.com
“He’s got more boxing skills” Canelo Alvarez weighs in on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia bout at Las Vegas
Since last December, a lot has happened in the life of Gervonta Davis. On December 27, the American boxer was charged with domestic battery, for which he had to stay in jail one night and later got bailed out for $1k with several legal restrictions. After bailing out, Tank faced...
worldboxingnews.net
The disrespectful opponent Floyd Mayweather should have faced
According to right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather should have fought an opponent who was disrespectful to him. The Mayweather CEO says he wishes Mayweather would have taught Bradley a lesson for comments made about him after he retired. Bradley caused controversy in his role at ESPN after a video...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: 168 Not Canelo's Requirement For Bivol Rematch; Bivol Has Asked To Look Into It
NEW YORK – Dmitry Bivol isn’t obligated to fight Canelo Alvarez again in the light heavyweight division, let alone at the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds. Alvarez nevertheless hopes Bivol is open to moving down from the light heavyweight maximum of 175 pounds to 168, the division in which the Mexican icon is the undisputed champion. Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Alvarez, made it clear during a recent interview with BoxingScene.com, however, that Alvarez hasn’t issued any sort of ultimatum regarding the weight limit for a rematch Alvarez wants to take place in September.
sportszion.com
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis
Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua return confirmed as non-PPV, first of five-year deal
Anthony Joshua plans to fight until he’s at least 38 after confirming his return to the ring this spring in London on a non-Pay Per View. AJ returns for his first non-stadium event in the United Kingdom for the first time in seven years as the former two-time heavyweight champion bids to put three damaging losses behind him.
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis annoyed at Facebook as hackers take over account
After being hacked on the platform, former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis wants action from Facebook owners Meta. Lewis, who reigned supreme as the best top-division puncher of his generation, complained about the lack of movement and contact. “The Pugilist Specialist” has been unable to access his channel for some...
worldboxingnews.net
According to Eddie Hearn’s logic, Conor Benn should face life ban
According to his promoter Eddie Hearn, Conor Benn should face a life ban from the sport for testing positive twice. If you take the Matchroom CEO’s logic from 2012 and again in 2018, Benn would be thrown out due to a double violation. Eleven years ago, Hearn said: “Any...
Boxing Scene
Liam Wilson: I Felt It Was a Knockout - Navarrete's Eyes Were F-----!
Australia’s Liam Wilson is still fuming over this past Friday's stoppage loss at the hands of Emanuel Navarrete in Glendale, Arizona. Willson traveled to hostile territory to collide with Navarrete for the vacant WBO super featherweight championship. The near 20-1 underdog appeared to be on the verge of a...
worldboxingnews.net
Emmanuel Rodriguez takes on Sharone Carter Jr. this Saturday in AC
Atlantic City, New Jersey (February 6, 2023)–Popular bantamweight Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez will take on Sharone Carter Jr. in the eight-round main event that will headline a big night of boxing this Saturday, February 11th at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The card is promoted...
worldboxingnews.net
DAZN’s ‘largest ever schedule’ coincides with yet another price rise
DAZN’s reputation for increasing prices at regular intervals continued this week as the streaming service did so amid a content announcement. Matchroom and DAZN lauded “its largest ever schedule of content for the first half of 2023” as the price of a standard monthly subscription rose to £19.99 in the United Kingdom.
BoxingNews24.com
Edgar Berlanga says Top Rank wanted to take him off headliners
By Brian Webber: Edgar Berlanga says one factor that led to him parting ways with Top Rank is the promotional company wanted to demote him to co-main event status, removing him from being a headliner as he’d been. Now as a free agent, Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is in...
