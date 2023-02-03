ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Suit alleges bias in Massachusetts' vocational technical school admissions

By Sam Drysdale
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DFEIS_0kbizQE900

BOSTON — State education officials use criteria that allows exclusionary admissions practices at vocational technical schools, leaving behind students of color, English language learners and students with disabilities, according to a new lawsuit filed by a coalition of educational advocacy groups.

The coalition claims the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) allows schools to reject students based on grades, attendance, discipline and guidance counselor recommendations, which they say disproportionately affects students in protected groups.

After graduating from middle school, Chelsea High School junior Josue Castellon wanted to attend Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School. But Castellon's guidance counselor discouraged him from applying "because of a reason unknown," the student said at a press conference Thursday morning at the Statehouse.

"I wanted to define my own reality, so I continued my application regardless of what my counselor said, and I submitted it. A few months go by and I get a letter from a vocational school and they said, 'We're sorry to deny your application,' " Castellon said. "I was filled with embarrassment and defeat… I was worried that I wouldn't have the same opportunities for my future and I was nervous about going to the traditional high school."

Lawyers for Civil Rights and the Center of Law and Education filed the federal civil rights complaint against the department on Tuesday with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights. The suit was filed on behalf of four students from Chelsea and Gardner, and the Vocational Education Justice Coalition (VEJC), made up of 20 education advocacy, civil rights and union groups.

Voke programs, demand to attend high

Vocational programs have become increasingly popular in Massachusetts in recent years. In the 2020-2021 school year 18,500 rising ninth graders applied for 10,616 available seats in the state's vocational schools, according to the complaint.

For the current school year, 55% of students of color who applied to a vocational program were admitted, compared to approximately 69% of white students, and 54% of students from economically disadvantaged families received offers compared to 72% of their peers, the complaint says.

For students who are English learners, 44% who applied were accepted compared to 64% of native English speakers, and 54% of students with disabilities received admissions offers as opposed to a 65% acceptance rate of those who are not disabled.

Massachusetts has world-class vocational schools, said Sen. John Cronin, D-Lunenburg. The demand to get a placement in a vocational program is high, he said. Competitive entry into the schools, the use of disciplinary records, academic achievement, guidance counselor and teacher recommendations, create a barrier for the state’s most vulnerable youngsters.

Eighteen school districts, including Cronin's, feed students into the Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical High School, or Monty Tech, in Fitchburg. Of those eligible eighth graders, 44% are from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, Cronin said. When youngsters from economically disadvantaged background apply for admission, 37% are accepted.

However, when students in the remaining 56% apply, the whiter, more economically advantaged students, 65% of those who apply, are accepted, Cronin said, who called the discrepancy in admittances a glaring inequity and urged the state to close the opportunity gap.

“This has big implications for creating economic opportunity for the area’s working poor households,” Cronin said. “We need to stop treating vocational schools as if they were private schools. There is no substitute for a seat in a trade school.”

Lottery system suggested

Cronin said he is in favor of using a lottery system to fill the 10,000-plus seats in the state's 28 public vocational high schools.

Currently, the only criteria for acceptance into the programs should be qualifying for promotion from eighth grade to ninth grade after successfully completing elementary education.

Systematically excluding members of protected classes — students of color, students with disabilities, English-language learners and economically disadvantaged youth from acceptance into vocational programs — excludes them from future economic gains, future economic stability and an entry into the middle class, Cronin said.

"No other public school system is allowed to do this, to selectively choose who enters their doors for educational opportunities," said Andrea Shepphard Lomba, executive director of United Interfaith Action of Southeastern Massachusetts, which is a member of the coalition. "We are saying today that this is unjust and it's a violation of our students' and our families' civil rights."

The coalition says DESE regulations approved in 2021 to address admissions policies "made only minimal changes, and DESE continues to grant CVTE (Career and Vocational Technical Education) schools' substantial discretion over their admission procedures."

The 2021 regulations were intended to "promote equitable access," by removing the requirement that grades, attendance, discipline records and counselor recommendations be used as admissions criteria.

DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said at the time that his department planned to be "very forceful" in cases of non-compliance and could in some cases "order changes to admission policies that may include requiring a lottery" system for admittance.

The coalition argued Thursday the DESE's regulation changes were too broad and have not been enforced to make a significant change.

Since the 2021 regulation change was adopted, one of the 28 CVTE schools in Massachusetts has moved away from old admissions criteria to a lottery, the coalition says.

Assabet Valley utilizes admissions lottery

Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough is currently the lone vocational school using the coalition's recommended system, and showed an overall increase in applicants from all but one protected student group, and the percentage of students of color, low-income students and students with disabilities offered seats increased, VEJC said.

The lawsuit does not specify that it is seeking a lottery system, Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights attorney Mirian Albert said. The two legal groups are asking the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights to initiate an investigation that finds these admission policies unlawful under federal civil rights law and the American Disabilities Act, she said.

When asked if the Department of Education could withhold funds to DESE until it implements an "equitable system" as laid out in the complaint, Albert said "DESE being a recipient of federal funds, it has to comply with civil rights obligations."

"If DESE is not complying with that, you know, that would be a consequence," she said.

DESE received $12,789,742 in federal grants from the USED in 2020-2021, according to the complaint.

The legal action is paired with two new bills filed in the House and Senate by Cronin and state Rep. Antonio Cabral of New Bedford.

The bills would replace the admittance criteria that includes attendance records, guidance counselor reports, behavior complaints and grades with a lottery system. The Senate docket calls for a "blind lottery," while Cabral's legislation requires a "weighted lottery," which would be weighted towards "protected classes, including but not limited to, students of color, economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English language learners."

Both bills would also create waitlists for students who did not get a spot from the lottery.

"Our position is not radical. Public schools should no longer be able to use private school admissions criteria to systematically discriminate and keep the most vulnerable eighth graders in our state out of our trade schools," Cronin said. "So let's stop denying kids from disadvantaged backgrounds a pathway to the middle class."

Executive Director of the Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators Steve Sharek said the organization is committed to giving any student who wants to go to vocational school the opportunity to do so.

"There simply aren't enough seats to meet the growing demand," he said in a statement. "Our schools are very serious about expanding access to a more diverse population of students. We’re committed to improving our admissions procedures. Nearly 97 percent of the regional vocational-technical and agricultural high schools in Massachusetts have made changes in their admissions policies, practices, or staffing. We’re seeing improvement.

"We need two things: (1) a bit more time to gauge what impact all these changes are making and (2) better access to middle schools so we can inform all students about the kind of education we offer. In some cases, we have only limited access to students in some of these protected classes."

Worcester Telegram & Gazette reporter Kinga Borondy contributed to this story.

Comments / 28

lou d
3d ago

My guidance counselor discouraged me from applying for a specific area of study. I applied anyway to many schools. WAs declined by many schools. Was accepted to one. That school was best for me and I have had a success career. Get over it sunshine.

Reply
12
IMHO For all who care
3d ago

Give me a break!! These civil liberty groups are just looking to stir the pot! I’m sick of them dividing this country.

Reply(1)
18
Elmer Machado
3d ago

if you can't pass the entrance test so be it. why should everything change to benefit the loser's, stop weeping.

Reply(1)
17
Related
CBS Boston

Healey against legalizing teacher strikes: "Kids have been through enough"

BOSTON -- Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and 37 other states but the Massachusetts Teachers Association plans to file legislation soon that would allow strikes. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller asked Gov. Maura Healey if she thought that was a good idea. "I don't. I've come to this Jon as the proud daughter of educators, I think we should be doing everything we can to support our educators, particularly in this time and what so many have been through with COVID. A lot of strain on our educators, also a lot of strain on our kids and families. Every day when I...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State

As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

On its 235th anniversary, here are 10 questions to test your official Massachusetts knowledge

What's the state dinosaur? Folk hero? Game bird? See how many Bay State "officials" you know. What a long, strange 235 years it’s been! Feb. 6 marks the anniversary of the day in 1788 when Massachusetts ratified the new U.S. Constitution and became the sixth of the original 13 states to join the Union. (Albeit as a commonwealth, because we like to be different.)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pet store chain with 18 stores in Mass., including Shrewsbury and Stow, closing

Loyal Companion, which operates 18 of its 53 pet stores in Massachusetts, announced Monday that the company is going out of business. "With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores," the company stated on its website. "We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. ​"
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Carscoops

Toyota Agrees To $7.6 Million Massachusetts Settlement Over Illegal Loan Collection Practices

Toyota has agreed to a $7.6 million settlement in Massachusetts over allegations that it was involved in illegal loan collection practices. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell claimed that Toyota Motor Credit had failed to provide select consumers with sufficient information about the calculation methods for deficiencies left on their auto loans after their vehicles were repossessed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Massachusetts 2023: Review & Free Guides

Creating a Massachusetts LLC can be a great way to enjoy enhanced liability protection, a better tax situation, and more flexibility with your manager-managed LLC. But you may be wondering what the total Massachusetts LLC cost is if you want to create this type of business entity. That’s why we’ve...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

DAs ignore many requests for public records

THE STATE’S DISTRICT attorneys are sworn to uphold the law, but when it comes to one particular law – the Massachusetts Public Records Law– they often fall short. Under the records law, citizens can file requests for records with state and municipal government entities and are entitled to receive them as long as the documents aren’t covered by one of the law’s exemptions or by attorney-client privilege. Even if exemptions or privilege are claimed, citizens can challenge the response by filing an appeal with the state’s supervisor of public records, who works out of the secretary of state’s office.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best

A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes three hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to...
BURLINGTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy