Denver, CO

Experience Paw Patrol Live with the whole family in Denver

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater.

PAW Patrol Live! is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission!

Join Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Paw Patrol Live! will be at the Bellco Theater February 4th and February 5th. For ticket information, click on the link .

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

