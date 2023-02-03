DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday: To start our Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead. Clouds will be on the increase though the first half of the day and that will give way to a few light mixed precipitations showers and then light snow showers as we head towards this evening. Some freezing drizzle could be enough to put an icy sheen on some roads before changing to snow. Snow showers will continue though the the part of the night tonight before beginning to wrap up. Most are looking at between a T-1″ with possibly up to 2 or 3″ for the Arrowhead thanks to some lake enhancement. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid 30s with winds out of the southeast between 5-15 MPH. Overnight lows fall back into the 20s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO