ALS Blizzard Tour brings hope to Northland woman, others fighting the disease
DULUTH, MN. -- Just over a year ago, Dawn Kregness was given news that changed her life. “My kids noticed my speech being changed and thought I was having a stroke, so that’s what targeted the doctor,” said Dawn Kregness. “I wanted to find out what was wrong.”
City by City: Chisholm, Ely, Cloquet
Chisholm, MN- The annual Polar Bear Days celebration is making its return this weekend. The “Coldest Festival of the Year” runs from Wednesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 25. Being that the celebration runs most of the month, there are tons of activities and fun events for the whole family. There are raffles, sports tournaments, dance parties, fishing contests and the annual sled the city event to close out the fun. For a full list of events, click here.
Essentia Health names new East Market President
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia Health’s East Market announced their new president Monday. According to a news release, Dr. Bill Heegaard has been named president following the retirement of Dr. Jon Pryor. Essentia’s East Market covers much of northeastern Minnesota to Brainerd. It also includes areas towards...
After 85 years, Laskiainen, Finnish festival, will see some changes
AURORA, MN. -- Laskiainen, or the Finnish Sliding Festival, returned this weekend for its 85th year in Aurora. “It has always been fun, it changed a lot for various reasons, but it has always been fun,” said Geraldine Kangas, who volunteers at the Loon Lake Community Center Museum. This...
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
Stauber invites Duluth woman to Biden’s State of the Union
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth woman will attend President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Representative Pete Stauber invited Sharon McMahon to be his guest for the annual speech, which is set to be held at the nation’s Capitol at 8 p.m. CT.
Nature photographers offer tips for successful winter pictures
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - When winter rolls around, many of us are content to enjoy the beauty of nature through a picture window while nestling next to a roaring fire. Others like to get out into the chill to take pictures. Michael Furtman of Duluth has even made...
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
After days of bitter cold, Cold Front Festival brings winter fun
DULUTH, MN. -- Only in the Northland would there be an event celebrating the cold of winter. “We got so lucky with the weather,” said Megan Lidd, Duluth Parks and Recreations specialist. “It is a gorgeous day, the sun is even out, the temperature is above zero, and we are out here celebrating the best of winter fun.”
Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week
In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
UPDATE: Duluth Police Update Public On Individual Who Barricaded Himself At Greysolon Apartments
In an update shared with the public Monday afternoon, the Duluth Police Department shared that the individual who had barricaded themself in an apartment eventually surrendered peacefully. In the update, the department noted that after four hours of negotiating with the individual, the tactical response team breached the door where...
Man with sword at Greysolon apartments in custody
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth Police are negotiating with an “unwanted” man armed who has barricaded himself inside an apartment in the Greysolon building downtown Monday. Police are on scene as of 12:10 p.m. Police say the man is armed with an “edged weapon” and they do not believe...
Light snow Monday followed by mid-week warmth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Monday: To start our Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies overhead. Clouds will be on the increase though the first half of the day and that will give way to a few light mixed precipitations showers and then light snow showers as we head towards this evening. Some freezing drizzle could be enough to put an icy sheen on some roads before changing to snow. Snow showers will continue though the the part of the night tonight before beginning to wrap up. Most are looking at between a T-1″ with possibly up to 2 or 3″ for the Arrowhead thanks to some lake enhancement. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid 30s with winds out of the southeast between 5-15 MPH. Overnight lows fall back into the 20s.
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire near Mountain Iron this afternoon sent two people to the hospital and destroyed a house. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a fire was reported in the 5600 block of Oriole Avenue around 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple Iron Range fire...
No. 2 Hermantown shuts out Totino-Grace 7-0
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No. 2 Hawks hosted Totino-Grace. The 7-0 win for the Hawks extends their win streak to six. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
UMD falls 4-1 to No. 10 Western Michigan
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the Bulldogs hosted the No. 10 Broncos for game two of the series. A goal from Quinn Olson in the third period would be the only point the Bulldogs could get on the board. Broncos finish with a 4-1 win and...
