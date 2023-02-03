Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Complete Guide To The 2023 Florida State FairGrant Piper NewsHillsborough County, FL
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa PeacocksModern GlobeTampa, FL
Two Local Pups to Play in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIXModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
She Turned Out to be a Model Heart PatientH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
worldboxingnews.net
The disrespectful opponent Floyd Mayweather should have faced
According to right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather should have fought an opponent who was disrespectful to him. The Mayweather CEO says he wishes Mayweather would have taught Bradley a lesson for comments made about him after he retired. Bradley caused controversy in his role at ESPN after a video...
worldboxingnews.net
Richard Torrez Jr. steps up on March 25 in Fresno
The U.S. Olympic silver medalist, who scored a first-round stoppage victory against James Bryant last Friday at Desert Diamond Arena, will return in a six-rounder against Willie Jake Jr. on Saturday, March 25 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Torres-Jake Jr. will open the televised tripleheader headlined by the...
worldboxingnews.net
Oscar De La Hoya blamed as Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia stalls
News that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia negotiations have hit a snag has boxing pointing fingers at Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya. The sport is subsequently bracing itself for another Spence vs Crawford scenario. Reports stemming from ongoing talks suggest promoters on both sides of Davis and Garcia...
worldboxingnews.net
Callum Smith takes stay busy fight as WBC title shot looms
Callum Smith fights in Liverpool for the first time since 2019 when he faces undefeated world-ranked Pole Pawel Stepien at the top of a stacked card at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday March 11 that features Liam Paro vs. Robbie Davies Jr and Diego Pacheco vs. Jack Cullen, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).
worldboxingnews.net
Mark Chamberlain eyes British title after David Adeleye bill
Mark Chamberlain hopes that a shot at the British title could be on the cards by the end of the year. The 11-0 man from Waterlooville won the IBF European title last time out with a resounding points success over Marc Vidal at Wembley Arena last July and now, after recovering from a shoulder injury, he is set to go again when he co-headlines at York Hall on Friday February 17 with a defence against Vairo Lenti.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
worldboxingnews.net
‘Don’t do it champ!’ – George Foreman urged Ali not to fight Holmes
When Muhammad Ali fought for far too long, George Foreman tried to protect his friend at the back end of his career. Foreman has revealed he asked his former opponent not to fight Larry Holmes before their fateful meeting in 1980. Holmes beat down an aged Ali, winning every round...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. date and venue held by PBC
World Boxing News understands the date and venue for Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. are marked on the Nevada State calendar. Wilder will lock horns with Ruiz Jr. in a Pay Per View blockbuster this spring for a shot at the WBC heavyweight title. Talks remain ongoing ahead of...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao Jr. reveals favorite win of father’s brilliant career
Manny Pacquiao Jr. revealed his favorite victory, having watched his father, Manny Sr., complete one of the most significant boxing careers ever. Junior, who goes by the name “Jimuel” to stand out from his father, embarked on his boxing career and is currently training in Las Vegas. As...
worldboxingnews.net
Adam Azim aims to impress this weekend against ‘Star Boy’
Adam Azim returns to the ring this weekend as the incredible, undefeated super lightweight star headlines an action-packed BOXXER Fight Night in London on Saturday, February 11th. Azim, 20, has been tipped by many within the sport to go on to become a future world champion. And this weekend, live...
worldboxingnews.net
How to bet on boxing
Do you know how to bet on boxing? Well, if you’re ready to learn everything about this exciting sport, then keep reading! Boxing is one of the oldest sports in the world, and it has been a popular pastime for people from all walks of life. The sport has been seen as barbaric by some and revered by others.
worldboxingnews.net
The sickening KO punch Manny Pacquiao was never able to outrun
Manny Pacquiao felt the earth move under his feet in 2012 as one of his prominent career rivals got stunning revenge. Mexican Juan Manuel Marquez pulverized Pacquiao as nobody had before, leaving him prone face-down on the canvas in their fourth clash. For years after the bout, Pacquiao chased down...
worldboxingnews.net
DAZN’s ‘largest ever schedule’ coincides with yet another price rise
DAZN’s reputation for increasing prices at regular intervals continued this week as the streaming service did so amid a content announcement. Matchroom and DAZN lauded “its largest ever schedule of content for the first half of 2023” as the price of a standard monthly subscription rose to £19.99 in the United Kingdom.
worldboxingnews.net
Joshua Clottey reveals shock PPV split from Manny Pacquiao fight
Joshua Clottey aired his part of a deal to face Manny Pacquiao in 2010, stating his manager got more split from the Pay Per View than he did. The Ghanaian superstar, who retired for good in 2019, discussed that his handler negotiated 33% more PPV profits. Speaking with Joy News...
Comments / 0