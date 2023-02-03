ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
zip06.com

Clinton Outlines Budget Workshops

At its Jan. 18 meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved a budget calendar that calls for the Council to hold a series of workshops during the month of February before providing a proposed budget on Wednesday, March 8, and holding a public hearing on Wednesday, April 5. The Town Council...
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

Clinton Land Trust Receives Grant for Educational Opportunities

Thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation for Middlesex County, the Clinton Land Conservation Trust (CLCT) has been awarded $5,000 for educational opportunities. CLCT president Dana Skidmore said that the grant specifically came from the Mary Janvrin and Natalie Janvrin Wiggins Fund for Birds, Other Animals, and Nature. Skidmore said, "This endowment was created by two sisters who put forth this goal of providing for conservation causes."
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

North Branford Designates $1.6M in ARPA Fund Spending

During a January 31 workshop, North Branford’s Town Council approved allocations adding up to spending $1.6 million of the town’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The council’s decisions leave North Branford with approximately $1.66 million of remaining ARPA funds, for which spending will be determined at a future date.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

Developers Unveil ‘Artisan Village,’ Face Questions

Plans for an affordable housing project at 47 Middlesex Turnpike are a bit less mysterious following a well-attended public information session hosted by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Selectmen (BOS) on Jan. 31. Representatives from Honeycomb Real Estate Partners, LLC, and Vesta Corporation presented their...
CHESTER, CT
zip06.com

Police Join in Shoreline Diaper Drive

Bare Necessities, Inc is holding the sixth annual Law Enforcement Diaper Drive along the Shoreline through Wednesday, Feb. 15. Police Departments from Clinton, Madison, Guilford, Branford, North Branford, East Haven, and Troop F State Troopers in Westbrook will be participating. The public is asked to contribute diapers and wipes in the donation boxes at each of these departments. Bare Necessities, Inc hopes to build on the success of last year’s drive where 32,066 diapers and 24,573 wipes were collected. Diaper sizes 4-6 are most in need this year, and monetary donations are welcome as well.
CLINTON, CT
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

EHHS, Local Businesses Partner for Technical Education

February is Careers in Technical Education (CTE) Month, and students at East Haven High School (EHHS) are the first secondary students in the shoreline region to participate in new programming geared towards learning trade and technical skills. Assistant Principal Amy Farotti said the goal of CTE programming is to create...
constructiondive.com

Turner breaks ground on $300M Connecticut resort

Turner Construction started work on a $300 million, 549-room Great Wolf Lodge resort that will include an indoor water park in Mashantucket, Connecticut, adjacent to the Foxwoods Resort Casino, the company announced in a press release. Located on a 13-acre lot, the facility will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor waterpark heated...
LEDYARD, CT
Eyewitness News

Water main break in Bristol affects numerous streets

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Water has been shut off from Hull Street to Cawley Street in Bristol due to a water main break. The Bristol Water and Sewer Department says the shutdown may affect many other streets in the area since South Street is a main transmission line. “Our crews...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Weston News: Another Structure Fire

2023-02-04@3:49pm–#Weston CT– Fire photographer Sayje Benjamin is at another fire in Weston on Davis Hill Road. This is a block from the other fire Hemlock Ridge, it is SPECULATED that an ember from the other fire MIGHT of sparked this fire. This has NOT been confirmed.
WESTON, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

If It’s Not Nailed Down the Government Will Take It

Welcome to The Hartford Portfolio, Yankee Institute’s update on what’s happening at the State Capitol during the legislative session. For the first time since the pandemic, lawmakers have re-opened the Capitol, allowing the public to attend in-person hearings. Yankee Institute (YI) had the opportunity to submit testimony on several bills this week.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Real estate spike causes South Windsor grand list rise

SOUTH WINDSOR — The town’s net grand list grew by $717 million, or 23.56%, caused by a large leap in real estate assessments from the recent property revaluation. The grand list includes the total of all taxable property assessments, including motor vehicles, real estate, and personal property in South Windsor on Oct. 1, 2022.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
zip06.com

A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons

So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by that turn of events.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Man found dead on Route 7 in Norwalk, state police said

NORWALK — State police are investigating the death of a local man on Route 7 early Saturday as a homicide, the agency said. Around 3:20 a.m., state police out of Troop G in Bridgeport were called to the northbound side of Route 7 near Exit 2 for a single vehicle crash, state police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
