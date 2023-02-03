OPD investigating cell phone theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft

According to OPD two men entered a Boost Mobile store and asked an employee to see if they had any iPhones in stock. When the employee went to check, the two men were reportedly caught on camera stealing the employee’s personal phone from behind the register.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects is asked to call Detective B. Cordero at 432-335-46715 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number #22-0010076. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest you could receive a cash reward.

