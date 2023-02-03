ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD investigating cell phone theft

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPtCJ_0kbiygR600

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two people accused of theft

According to OPD two men entered a Boost Mobile store and asked an employee to see if they had any iPhones in stock. When the employee went to check, the two men were reportedly caught on camera stealing the employee’s personal phone from behind the register.

Anyone who recognizes the two suspects is asked to call Detective B. Cordero at 432-335-46715 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number #22-0010076. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest you could receive a cash reward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WagWy_0kbiygR600
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO warns of phone scam

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of fraudulent calls about arrest warrants. Those involved in the scam calls are accused of telling the victim that he or she missed a court appearance, and is facing arrest, which can be deferred if a payment is made.  According to MCSO, […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver arrested after crashing into house

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he crashed into a home and injured his passenger. Arnold Benavides, 41, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Injury.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, just after midnight […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Another teen arrested in Big Spring shooting investigation

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested another teen, 15, in connection with last week’s shooting at the YMCA. The teen, who was not identified by name, was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. on February 6. He’s also been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Another teen, who also was […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD makes arrest in YMCA shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The investigation into a shooting last week outside the YMCA is on-going, but Big Spring PD said it has arrested one person involved. The teen, who has not been identified, was taken into custody on February 3 and remained in the custody of the Howard County Juvenile Probation office as of […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO searching for teens accused of theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify two teens accused of theft.  According to ECSO, on January 8 deputies were called to a DK store in the 4000 block of N County Road. At the scene, a store employee said that two teens, pictured […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD looking for man accused of theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of stealing from a hardware store. According to MPD, at 12:49 p.m. on January 16th, the man pictured below reportedly entered Ace Hardware on hid more than $400 worth of merchandise under his clothes, and then left […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating a theft at HEB

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and woman accused of theft. According to MPD, On January 16th, a man and woman, pictured below, entered the HEB located at 5407 Andrews Hwy. The man began putting items into his jacket and proceeded to walk out with the woman. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD honors fallen hero

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department honored a fallen hero this morning with a sunrise service and wreath laying. Officer Scott Stanton Smith died 35 years ago today.  On August 3, 1987, 25-year-old Officer Smith, who had been with the department for three years, was involved in a motorcycle crash while responding to a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

WATCH: OPD searching for suspect in Yeti theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of theft. According to OPD, the suspect was caught on camera stealing a Yeti Tundra 35 from the victim’s porch in the 5000 block of North Grandview.  Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Second suspect arrested in connection with January drug deal shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a January shooting that happened during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Israel Olivas, 28, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an OPD report, on January 7, officers responded to a “shots fired” call […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police Chief discusses newly reopened cold case

ODESSA, Texas — In December of 1981, a Catholic priest by the name of Father Patrick Ryan was murdered at a hotel in Odessa. But decades later the case was investigated again and questions were raised about the guilt of the man originally arrested and convicted for the crime.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews Police Department locates missing person

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez. He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around...
ANDREWS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD investigating shooting at YMCA

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department is investigating a shooting at the YMCA that left one person injured. According to a news release, around 4:15 p.m. on February 2, officers responded to the YMCA at 800 S Owens to investigate a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old victim with a […]
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy