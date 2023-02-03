ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

City of Lansing loses two senior officials to new opportunities, retirement

Two members of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s cabinet are stepping from their positions. Lansing’s Economic Development and Planning Department Director Brian McGrain resigned at the end of January. He’s leaving his role with the city to serve as the executive director of Michigan Community Action, a non-profit working to address poverty.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Michigan Works! to host Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW!)is partnering with local organizations, including the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, Safe & Just Michigan, Lifeboat Addiction Recovery and Wellness INX, to host an Expungement Job Fair. This job fair will allow those looking for jobs to pursue new employment and apply...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Peer-led safety program in Michigan targets teen drivers

An Ingham County high school is among three dozen in Michigan participating in a peer-led teen safe driving program. The Wilson Talent Center in Mason will take part in the “Strive for a Safer Drive” program. The project gives qualifying schools $1,000 to create their own traffic safety...
MASON, MI
CBS Detroit

Proposed bill aims to expand access involving Child Protective Services laws in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and the family of Ethan Belcher continue their fight for justice. On Thursday, a press conference was held at the state Capitol in Lansing with talks of a proposed bill targeting Child Protective Services. Police say 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was beaten to death by his parents. Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office declared blunt force trauma as the cause of death. RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldWhile Thursday's press conference was another tough day for the family members of Ethan Belcher, it was one step...
MICHIGAN STATE
Pen 2 Paper

Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo

A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023) A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023)
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Police identify victim in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in his car Sunday night. Makhi Williams was shot in his car in the area of Osband and Lenore Avenues in Lansing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Lansing at Osband and Lenore Avenues.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Greater Lansing Beer Trail returns with 11 breweries participating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Beer Trail kicked off Friday and hundreds are expected to join in on the fun to sample selections from some of Lansing’s craft breweries. Nick Mulder is the manager of Dimes Brewhouse, which is one of 11 breweries participating in the trail.
LANSING, MI
washtenawvoice.com

Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices

The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Charges dropped against teen accused in Flint Township homicide

FLINT, MI – Charges have been dropped against a teen who had been accused in a fatal July 2022 shooting at a Flint Township home that left another person injured. Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford in January granted a motion by the attorney representing Christopher Wesley Grammatico seeking to dismiss charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing serious impairment and four counts of felony firearm dismissed.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February

FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy