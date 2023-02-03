Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
"A Intense Rivalry Between Michigan State and Michigan: A Look at the Bad Blood and High Stakes on the Field and Beyond"Pen 2 PaperEast Lansing, MI
This is the Best Diner in Michigan According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenMichigan State
Related
WILX-TV
Michigan workers get criminal records cleared at Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 300 people showed up to the Lansing American Job Center to get their criminal records expunged Monday. The entire expungement process can be overwhelming. There’s a lot that goes into removing a criminal conviction. The Capital Area Michigan Works! Expungement Fair aims to make that process easier for some. Those with older convictions have better odds.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer signs executive order to expedite affordable housing construction
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - On Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to speed up the process of building and refurbishing affordable housing in the state. The executive order puts the Michigan State Housing Development Authority in charge of more housing resources. This will allow MSHDA to have...
wkar.org
City of Lansing loses two senior officials to new opportunities, retirement
Two members of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor’s cabinet are stepping from their positions. Lansing’s Economic Development and Planning Department Director Brian McGrain resigned at the end of January. He’s leaving his role with the city to serve as the executive director of Michigan Community Action, a non-profit working to address poverty.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Michigan Works! to host Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW!)is partnering with local organizations, including the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, Safe & Just Michigan, Lifeboat Addiction Recovery and Wellness INX, to host an Expungement Job Fair. This job fair will allow those looking for jobs to pursue new employment and apply...
wkar.org
Peer-led safety program in Michigan targets teen drivers
An Ingham County high school is among three dozen in Michigan participating in a peer-led teen safe driving program. The Wilson Talent Center in Mason will take part in the “Strive for a Safer Drive” program. The project gives qualifying schools $1,000 to create their own traffic safety...
wkar.org
After judge's ruling, team for former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr vows to appeal
After a judge refused to toss out a second-degree murder charge on Friday, attorneys for former Grand Rapids Police officer Christopher Schurr say they plan to appeal. It's a decision that could set the criminal trial back months. The defense had argued that Schurr was justified in the shooting death...
It’s Illegal and Dangerous to Take Photos at These Lansing Locations
We live in a very selfie-first kind of society. There are rules for the best selfie, but what about places you cannot selfie?. Yeah, there are a few of them, and do you know where they are?. Wait! You Can't Selfie There!. It's a place you probably wouldn't think of...
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
Large tax cut plan for Michiganders announced by Whitmer, Democrat leaders
LANSING, Mich. — Democratic leaders in Lansing met with Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday to hammer out a plan to deliver a tax break to Michiganders. Gov. Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and Speaker Joe Tate announced that they are in agreement on the framework to a plan they are calling the Lowering MI Costs plan.
Proposed bill aims to expand access involving Child Protective Services laws in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lawmakers and the family of Ethan Belcher continue their fight for justice. On Thursday, a press conference was held at the state Capitol in Lansing with talks of a proposed bill targeting Child Protective Services. Police say 5-year-old Ethan Belcher was beaten to death by his parents. Ethan's aunt, Ashley Belcher, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office declared blunt force trauma as the cause of death. RELATED: Detroit couple charged with killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-oldWhile Thursday's press conference was another tough day for the family members of Ethan Belcher, it was one step...
$5M available for affordable housing, homelessness prevention projects in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids wants to fund affordable housing and homelessness prevention projects in the city. The city’s relatively new Affordable Housing Fund Board is seeking applications from organizations that could use a share of $5 million in federal stimulus dollars to complete that work. Organizations...
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under Siege
As the cannabis industry continues to grow, so does the number of cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan. These drivers face a dangerous reality, as they are increasingly becoming targets for armed robbers. In the past few months, a spate of robberies has left many cannabis delivery drivers shaken and fearing for their lives. This is a problem that is not unique to Michigan, as cannabis delivery drivers across the country are becoming increasingly vulnerable to violent crimes.
Apartment tenants take issues to landlord’s home
The protestors could be seen across the street from the landlord's home demanding action.
WOOD
New housing and child care center coming to Kzoo
A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023) A Kalamazoo developer broke ground on a new project today that’s meant to address a critical need in the city for housing and child care. (Feb. 3, 2023)
WILX-TV
Police identify victim in Lansing shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing police have identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in his car Sunday night. Makhi Williams was shot in his car in the area of Osband and Lenore Avenues in Lansing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, The Lansing Police Department said they responded to a shooting in Lansing at Osband and Lenore Avenues.
WILX-TV
Greater Lansing Beer Trail returns with 11 breweries participating
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Beer Trail kicked off Friday and hundreds are expected to join in on the fun to sample selections from some of Lansing’s craft breweries. Nick Mulder is the manager of Dimes Brewhouse, which is one of 11 breweries participating in the trail.
washtenawvoice.com
Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices
The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Charges dropped against teen accused in Flint Township homicide
FLINT, MI – Charges have been dropped against a teen who had been accused in a fatal July 2022 shooting at a Flint Township home that left another person injured. Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford in January granted a motion by the attorney representing Christopher Wesley Grammatico seeking to dismiss charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing serious impairment and four counts of felony firearm dismissed.
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February
FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
Comments / 0