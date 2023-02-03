ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team

A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays back 14-1

A star-studded showdown will take place when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The Chiefs are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the frontrunner for the NFL MVP award. The Eagles also have a star quarterback in Jalen Hurts, who set the new NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season with 15. Should your Super Bowl 57 parlay picks include Super Bowl player props on Mahomes or Hurts? According to the latest Super Bowl 57 odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the Eagles are 1.5-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 50. Which spread, total, and Super Bowl props should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving trade: Mavericks have not promised All-Star guard a new contract, per report

The Dallas Mavericks made a major splash in trading for Kyrie Irving Sunday afternoon. Dallas sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris. Irving requested a trade from the Nets just a few days ago after he couldn't agree to a contract extension with the team, an issue that dated back to last summer when he was seeking a max contract extension from the Nets.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving trade: Mavericks land Nets All-Star for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, first-round pick

The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, as confirmed by Bill Reiter of CBS Sports. In exchange, the Nets will receive Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks. Irving, an All-Star starter, requested a trade on Feb. 3 after talks on a possible contract extension with the Nets broke down. He will now join his fourth team in seven seasons.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Eagles picks, spread, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 predictions from NFL expert on 103-74 roll

The NFL's top seeds in each conference will collide when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday. The Chiefs (16-3), who are making their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, advanced with a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. It was Kansas City's fifth AFC title game appearance in a row. The Eagles (16-3), who are making their second Super Bowl appearance in six seasons and fourth overall, crushed the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Downgraded to out

Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports. Brown was a late addition to the injury report Monday afternoon and will ultimately be sidelined versus Detroit due to an illness. In his absence, Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard and Grant Williams figure to garner increased roles, though Jayson Tatum will presumably dominate the playmaking opportunities when he's on the court.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Randle and the Knicks visit conference foe Orlando

New York Knicks (29-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-32, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Julius Randle and the New York Knicks visit Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Tuesday. The Magic are 11-22 in conference games. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Sports

NBA trade rumors: Bulls showing little interest in moving Zach LaVine; Wizards want to keep Bradley Beal

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Teams now have three days to finalize their remaining business before the trade market is closed for the season at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 9. Some teams, like the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks, may look to get things done ahead of time, but others will be working the phones right up until the final minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Downgraded to out

Beal (foot) will not suit up for Saturday's meeting with Brooklyn. Beal will sit the tail end of the Wizards' back-to-back set with left foot soreness after playing 32 minutes Friday. Fantasy managers should expect Beal to be a full go for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. While he's sidelined, Corey Kispert and Kendrick Nunn figure to see increased workloads.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

LeBron James reacts to Lakers missing out on Kyrie Irving trade: 'Definitely disappointed'

LeBron James has reportedly wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Kyrie Irving since the offseason. When Irving requested a trade on Friday, James not so subtly hinted at his interest in reuniting with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate by tweeting the eyes emoji, which Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy quickly copied in the replies. But when the dust settled, Irving became a member of the Dallas Mavericks rather than the Lakers, and in an interview Monday with Michael Wilbon, the four-time MVP didn't attempt to hide his displeasure.
LOS ANGELES, CA

