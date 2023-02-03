Read full article on original website
SOTU, Disney and Uber earnings, U.S. oil stocks fall - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- Joe Biden proposes quadrupling the tax on stock buybacks, in a State of the Union speech otherwise only notable for some political theater. Uber and Walt Disney report earnings, with investors keen to see whether the returning Bob Iger can work his magic again in the Magic Kingdom. Stocks are set to give up some of their post-Powell gains at the open. There are first signs of the West inching toward sending Ukraine modern fighter jets, and crude oil rises after the first drop in U.S. inventories in six weeks. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, February 8th.
Cryptocurrencies: Altcoins Expected to Resume Higher After Dipping
Cryptocurrencies are slow for the last few days, and the reason is most likely a ranged, sideways price action on stocks while USD is recovering. Also, these ranges may not be broken out soon after Powell's speech yesterday who highlighted that the next data will be important if more hikes are needed or not. So the market may not make strong moves till we see US CPI on Feb. 14.
Stock market today: Dow ends higher as Powell offers scant new clues on policy
Investing.com --The S&P 500 jumped in wild trading after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell offered little new clues on policy in a speech Tuesday, reiterating the need for more rate hikes in what will likely be a long-drawn-out battle against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.78% or 265...
EUR/USD: A Break Below 1.0650 Is a Sell Signal
AUDUSD rejected the 100-week & the 500-day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3-month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
10 Stock Market Predictions for the Week Ahead: Tides May Be Turning
Stocks rose sharply over the week, despite a 1% drop on Friday after a strong job report. Jay Powell was right on Wednesday when he stated that the labor market was too tight and that their data showed inflation would take time to come down. The market didn’t believe him initially, with stocks seeing a rally on Wednesday and Thursday.
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
BP posts record annual profit of $28B
Investing.com -- BP PLC (LON:BP) has unveiled annual income that more than doubled to a fresh record high, leading the oil major to kick off a fresh round of share buybacks and hike its dividend. Underlying earnings for the year soared by just over 115% to $27.65 billion, the highest...
Oil up as much 4% on Turkey terminal outage, awaits U.S. inventory report
Investing.com - The outage of an oil export terminal after the earthquake in Turkey gave those long on crude the chance to push prices up sharply for a second day in a row on Tuesday, in a bid to close the gap on last week’s torrid selloff. New York-traded...
Market Anticipates Dip In February: Santiment On Trader Skepticism
Market Anticipates Dip In February: Santiment On Trader Skepticism. Santiment indicates a dip in February after positive price action in January. The analytics platform saw that when the crowd was predominantly bullish, the prices dropped more often. On Monday, Santinent tweeted market behaviors for AGIX, FET, and SAND. Crypto analytics...
CVS nearing $10.5 billion deal for primary-care provider Oak Street Health - WSJ
(Reuters) -CVS Health Corp is close to an agreement to buy primary care center operator Oak Street Health Inc for about $10.5 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The companies are discussing a price of about $39 a share, the...
MATIC Grows By 18% as Ethereum Whales Buy Over 2.8M Tokens
© Reuters MATIC Grows By 18% as Ethereum Whales Buy Over 2.8M Tokens. Blue Whales bought over 2.8 million Polygon native tokens worth over $3 million. MATIC price has grown by over 18% in the past seven days. WhaleStats data shows the top 100 ETH whales hold $700 million...
Ancora secures Ritchie Bros stake, challenges investors opposing $6 billion IAA deal
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ancora Group Holdings, a key shareholder in U.S. auto retailer IAA (NYSE:IAA), has accumulated a 0.5% stake in Canada's Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA) Auctioneers and is publicly challenging investors who oppose their planned merger, according to documents seen by Reuters. Activist investor Ancora, which has successfully pushed...
Dollar edges lower ahead of key Powell speech; Australian dollar soars
Investing.com - The U.S. dollar slipped lower in early European trade Tuesday, consolidating after recent gains ahead of a key speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while the Australian dollar surged after the Reserve Bank hiked interest rates. At 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
Holcim cements North America push with $1.29 billion acquisition of roofing company
ZURICH (Reuters) -Holcim AG, the world's biggest cement maker, has agreed to buy U.S. roofing systems manufacturer Duro-Last in a $1.29 billion deal, the Swiss company said on Tuesday, its latest move to bolster its presence in North America. Holcim (SIX:HOLN) expects the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to provide...
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours
Cardano Price Analysis: What to Expect in the Next 48 Hours. ADA’s price dipped below the 9 and 20 EMA lines on the 4-hour chart. CoinMarketCap shows that the price of ADA stands at $0.4001 at press time. Technical indicators suggest that ADA’s price will continue to drop in...
The Commodities Feed: Ceyhan Flows Ordered to Restart
The oil market rallied yesterday partly driven by supply concerns related to the halting of operations at the Ceyhan export terminal. However, these worries should subside with Turkey ordering the restart of flows to the terminal. Energy - Ceyhan terminal restart. Turkey yesterday ordered the restart of oil flows to...
Inscriptions Are Filling Bitcoin Block Space, Consumes 50% of Space
© Reuters. Inscriptions Are Filling Bitcoin Block Space, Consumes 50% of Space. Bitcoin ordinals and inscriptions are allegedly filling up block space quickly. Inscriptions use a higher portion of the total space available in each Bitcoin block. The formal debut of Ordinals took place on January 21, 2023. According...
Asian stocks slammed by U.S.-China tensions, Fed jitters
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid fears of worsening Sino-U.S. relations after the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while markets also reassessed their outlook on U.S. monetary policy following strong payrolls data. Chinese markets were among the worst performers for the day, with...
